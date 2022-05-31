Scotbeef director elected to lead meat wholesalers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotbeef director elected to lead meat wholesalers

By Nancy Nicolson
May 31, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 7:15 pm
The new president is optimistic about the future of the meat industry.

Scotland’s meat wholesalers have elected Ian Bentley, a non-executive director of Scotbeef, as their new president.

Mr Bentley acknowledged the challenges the industry faces which he said were common to both farmers and processers. However he said he was optimistic about the future of Scotland’s red meat industry.

Ian Bentley is  president of  the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.

He added: “Our most pressing priority is to deliver on our net zero targets whilst maintaining on-farm stock numbers, and the whole industry needs to stand together as we embark on this important journey.

“It’s easy to see all the challenges and problems, of course, but at the same time we have a terrific industry and terrific opportunities, both domestically and in relation to export potential.

“I look forward, therefore, to addressing both the challenges and opportunities facing our industry in the months and years ahead.”

Mr Bentley has had a 30-year career in food retailing and is a board member of both Quality Meat Scotland and the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA).

He succeeds Alan McNaughton, who stepped down at the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers’ annual meeting this week.

