Elgin City completes signing of defender Jevan Anderson on two-year deal

Defender Jevan Anderson has signed for Elgin City on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old made three appearances for Elgin during a short loan spell from Cove Rangers last season.

Anderson, son of former Aberdeen captain Russell, moved from Highland League side Formartine United to Burton Albion in July 2019.

A two-year stint at Burton Albion included loan spells at Hereford and Kettering Town before he returned north to join Cove in July 2021.

He made 10 appearances for Paul Hartley’s side during their League One title-winning campaign.

JEVAN ANDERSON SIGNS We are delighted to announce Jevan Anderson has signed a 2 year contract with the Club ✍️ The young defender joined us on loan from Cove at the end of last season putting in some great performances before suffering an injury. Welcome to the Club Jevan 🤍 pic.twitter.com/l786TCXcyj — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 31, 2022