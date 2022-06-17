Water scarcity remains a ‘growing threat’ in east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned that water scarcity remains a growing threat in the east of Scotland.

The first water scarcity alert of the year was published earlier this month as climate change is having an impact on supplies.

More areas have been raised to Alert level with the Borders joining parts of Aberdeenshire, Tayside, Fife and the Lothians.

Advise has been issued to businesses that remove water from the environment to do so more efficiently, while groundwater levels and river flows remain low.

Sepa has warned that the Alert level could soon rise to Moderate Scarcity which will involve water users to reduce the water they use or to temporarily suspend abstractions.

Reducing the impact

Head of Water and Planning at SEPA, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “In March this year, Sepa warned that water scarcity conditions could deteriorate quickly if dry weather continues.

“We are seeing that happen now in the east of Scotland as warning levels increase and expand to more areas each week.”

Sepa is monitoring the situation and coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan.

The agency is also working with businesses to ensure they have a plan in place which protects their operations as well as the environment.

Mr Critchlow-Watton continued: “This should include carrying out checks to their equipment, considering upcoming water needs and following best practice such as irrigating at night.

“Water is a finite resource, even in Scotland, and pressures on the water environment will only get worse with climate change. By following our advice and working together, we can all play a part to reduce the impacts.”