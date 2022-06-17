Water scarcity remains a ‘growing threat’ in east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Water scarcity remains a ‘growing threat’ in east of Scotland

By Ellie Milne
June 17, 2022, 9:37 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 9:38 pm
Business operators and farmers are being urged to manage their water use efficiently.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned that water scarcity remains a growing threat in the east of Scotland.

The first water scarcity alert of the year was published earlier this month as climate change is having an impact on supplies.

More areas have been raised to Alert level with the Borders joining parts of Aberdeenshire, Tayside, Fife and the Lothians.

Advise has been issued to businesses that remove water from the environment to do so more efficiently, while groundwater levels and river flows remain low.

Sepa has warned that the Alert level could soon rise to Moderate Scarcity which will involve water users to reduce the water they use or to temporarily suspend abstractions.

Reducing the impact

Head of Water and Planning at SEPA, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “In March this year, Sepa warned that water scarcity conditions could deteriorate quickly if dry weather continues.

“We are seeing that happen now in the east of Scotland as warning levels increase and expand to more areas each week.”

Sepa is monitoring the situation and coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan.

The agency is also working with businesses to ensure they have a plan in place which protects their operations as well as the environment.

Mr Critchlow-Watton continued: “This should include carrying out checks to their equipment, considering upcoming water needs and following best practice such as irrigating at night.

“Water is a finite resource, even in Scotland, and pressures on the water environment will only get worse with climate change. By following our advice and working together, we can all play a part to reduce the impacts.”

