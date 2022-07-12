Scottish farmers to be paid £50 to complete government survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish farmers and crofters are being offered a £50 participation fee for completing a new government survey.

The Scottish Government has launched a survey as the second track of its £51 million National Test Programme, which is designed to prepare farmers and crofters for future agricultural policy.

The first track of the programme, which launched in April, offers financial support for carbon audits and soil analysis, as well as access to a new statistics programme for suckler beef producers.

The second track of the programme is now being launched with a survey as part of the Testing Actions for Sustainable Farming (TSF) initiative.

Scottish Government said TSF aims to design, test, improve and standardise the tools, support and processes necessary to reward farmers and crofters for the climate and biodiversity outcomes they deliver.

The survey, which comprises multiple-choice questions to understand current awareness and experience of sustainable and regenerative agriculture, was first launched to an invited group of farmers and crofters.

Survey open to all Scottish farmers and crofters

It is now being opened up to all farmers and crofters across Scotland, and those who complete the survey within three weeks of the closing date for each tranche will be paid a £50 participation fee.

“I am delighted at the level of response so far to this key survey as part of the National Test Programme,” said Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

“This phase of Testing Actions for Sustainable Farming highlights our continued commitment to make Scotland a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

“I would encourage farmers, crofters and land managers to participate in this important programme as we develop the future of Scottish agriculture together.”

Farmers and crofters wishing to complete the survey can do so by responding to an invitation to complete it, if they have received one, otherwise they can register to take part by sending an email to TSF_Mailbox@gov.scot with their Business Reference Number (BRN).

The survey will run in two tranches, with the first tranche running from July 7-27, and the second tranche running from August 8-28.