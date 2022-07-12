Richie Ramsay: Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood can lead the charge for the Claret Jug at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay: Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood can lead the charge for the Claret Jug at St Andrews

By Richie Ramsay
July 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Matt Fitzpatrick during a press conference ahead of The Open at St Andrews.
Matt Fitzpatrick during a press conference ahead of The Open at St Andrews.

Matt Fitzpatrick made his major breakthrough at the US Open last month and I see no reason why he can’t make it a double at St Andrews this week.

The forecast looks good for the week which suggests the course is going to be playing firm and fast.

That will suit a player, such as Matt, who can control their ball flight and plot their way around the course.

Matt has plenty of experience around St Andrews as an amateur and as a professional. It will play completely different to how it is set up for the Dunhill Links Championship but that knowledge of the course will be very beneficial.

He was well-placed at the Scottish Open and finishing tied sixth in his first event after winning a major was impressive.

He can be right up near the top of the leaderboard again this week because his approach play is great and he is an excellent putter. That is a great combination for the Old Course.

The only question mark would be whether he has enough in the tank because it will have been an exhausting and emotional spell for him.

Tommy Fleetwood is a player who has a spring in a step and he tends to play well at the Dunhill Links.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood during a practice day ahead of The 150th Open Championship at The Old Course.

I don’t think he has anything to prove around there and this might be the time he lands a major.

I’m pretty confident he will be in the mix come Sunday.

Danny Willett has a strong Open track record and also plays well at St Andrews so he could contend.

Another Englishman with a great form in the Dunhill Links is Tyrrell Hatton but he hasn’t tended to play well in the majors.

Shane Lowry has really stepped up and he knows he has got what it takes to win an Open so he goes into this week with nothing to prove.

He knows St Andrews like the back of his hand and he goes into the week well rested after a week off.

Adam Scott is a great ball striker and he has the game to do well this week.

As for Tiger Woods, there will be a massive interest to see how he performs.

I saw a video of him playing the course at the weekend and I think it will be a great achievement if he makes the cut, given his fitness issues which saw him sit out the US Open.

I’m not expecting him to contend on this occasion.

Rory McIlroy is a player I expect to finish in the top-10 but I don’t expect him to win another Claret Jug.

One player who could be up there challenging is Jordan Spieth but he runs hot and cold. You are never sure what to expect from him but if his game clicks then he could have another tilt at n Open victory. He missed out on a play-off by a shot the last time the Open was at St Andrews so he is one to watch.

I think the winner could come from Fitzpatrick, Fleetwood, Willett and Lowry with Scott as an outsider. It’s a historic 150th edition of the Open and it is certain to be a great spectacle whoever comes out on top.

Successful Scottish Open

I was hugely disappointed to miss the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance due to illness.

It was a fantastic field and the weather played its part as it was exactly what the tournament organisers would have been hoping for.

There was plenty of sun but also a good bit of wind to challenge the players. It was a shame that the draw was very one-sided and favoured the players who teed off early on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele won the Genesis Scottish Open from a superb field on a brilliant week in East Lothian.

It looked great on television and would have been the perfect preparation for The Open for the players who are in the field at St Andrews this week.

The team at Renaissance deserve credit because they have made changes to the course to make it more demanding for the players and it proved to be a good test.

The course ticks lots of boxes in terms of the on-site accommodation, the infrastructure around the event and the willingness of Renaissance to make improvements every year in order to attract a top field.

This was the fourth time the event has taken place at Renaissance and the feedback from the players seems to have been very positive.

