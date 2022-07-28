Irish cashing in on EU seed potato ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish cashing in on EU seed potato ban

By Farming reporter
July 28, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 6:01 pm
GROWING ROW: Seed potato farmers in Scotland risk losing out to Irish counterparts over Brexit rules.
Ireland is capitalising on Europe’s ban on Scottish seed tattie imports while farmers here lose out, the UK Government has been told.

In a letter to UK farming minister, Victoria Prentice, North-east MP Richard Thomson warned the “clock is ticking” for Scottish seed potato exports following the Irish Government’s decision to bankroll a €3 million scheme to ramp up production of their own seed.

Scottish seed has been excluded from EU markets since Brexit – which , under the Northern Ireland protocol, includes a ban on exports to the traditional market of Northern Ireland.

Mr Thomson said: “We were told there would be huge benefits to agriculture from Brexit.

“In this case, the benefits are entirely flowing to seed potato growers in Ireland as their government recognises a Brexit opportunity and has stepped-up to inject a €3 million boost to their own farmers and growers.”

He said the move was an entirely predictable response from the Irish Government – and highlighted the fact that it took farming seriously – and recognised an opportunity to benefit its farmers when it saw it:

“The difficulty is that this UK Government has taken its eye off the ball,” added Mr Thomson.

“It was already distracted by the poor behaviour of its Prime Minister and is now consumed with the contest to see who will succeed him.

“I have again written to Defra on the subject and stated in my letter to Farming Minister Victoria Prentis that the clock is ticking and if action is not taken soon then there may be no going back to established markets such as Ireland because they will have developed their own domestic capacity.”

When Irish Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the details of the scheme he said the move presented a timely opportunity for the Irish seed potato sector to develop capacity and expand to ensure a reliable supply of domestically produced high grade seed potato material.

The scheme will accelerate development of capacity within the sector and aid improvements in the production, storage and marketing infrastructure of seed potatoes by providing grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialized equipment and facilities.

