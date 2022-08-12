Nancy Nicolson: Fife farmers face crisis as irrigation ban approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nancy Nicolson: Fife farmers face crisis as irrigation ban approaches

By Nancy Nicolson
August 12, 2022, 6:30 pm
THREAT: High value crops will suffer when the irrigators are switched off.

At midnight on Saturday, the irrigators in north-east Fife’s high-value vegetable and potato fields will be turned off.

Sepa’s decision to withdraw abstraction licences as water supplies reach “critical” levels in the River Eden catchment has sent shockwaves across the farming community and left producers in one of Scotland’s most intensive agricultural areas reeling.

Abstraction licences  in the River Eden catchment area are being withdrawn.

The financial and psychological impact of watching crops wither will be devastating for producers, while consumers will face rocketing costs, and food security – which is already challenged – will be compromised further if growers decide the risks of growing such demanding produce now outweigh the potential profits.

It’s little wonder that farmers like Ross Forster at Newport-on-Tay are contemplating driving water in tankers for miles if there’s a chance it will save even a fraction of his crop.

Ross Forster at Peacehill Farm.

But it’s not just the high-profile crops like vegetables that are affected by this drought.
The farmers’ union fought hard to secure an exception for them, but potato fields are under pressure, too, and grass is drying up, creating fears that buyers will lose confidence in this autumn’s store markets.

It’s 46 years since the Scottish farming industry has faced drought on this scale, and back in 1976, the resulting food scarcity meant values rocketed, and tattie prices in particular went through the roof.

Today, fixed contracts and the power of retailers mean there’s no chance of profiting from shortages and the industry will have to fight hard for higher returns for the crops they’re able to salvage.

The concerns, of course, are that the conditions this season could be just a foretaste of the future and the industry won’t be able to adapt quickly enough to climate change.

Professor Lesley Torrance of the James Hutton Institute.

Just this week, at the Potatoes in Practice event at Invergowrie, Prof Lesley Torrance, scientific director at the James Hutton Institute (JHI), warned the crop faced an “existential threat” in the UK, and called for an additional £40 million of research funding to establish a Potato Innovation Hub where developing heat-tolerant and early-maturing varieties would be a priority.

In the meantime, government must recognise the unprecedented threat to immediate and long term supplies of fresh fruit and vegetables and accept the strong case for emergency support to ensure growers can find a way through the current crisis.

