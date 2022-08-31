Sheep farmer warns of food supply crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The National Sheep Association has called for a robust food policy that protects British producers and consumers from further harm during the cost of living crisis.

The NSA call comes less than a week after NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy hit out at the government over the impact the cost of energy is having on the industry and warns the “penny hasn’t dropped” over the threat to food supplies.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said food supply chain disruption has been building for months and questioned why little progress had been made on protecting our food supply and ensuring food security.

Weather conditions add fuel to fire

Mr Stocker said: “Continued disruption to the global food supply chain has been building for some months now, not only due to the war in Ukraine, increased input prices and little certainty or continuity from government departments, but also unprecedented weather conditions this year have added fuel to the fire.

“Since the publication of the National Food Strategy there has been little progress from government on how it proposes to protect the UK’s food supply chains and ensure food security is at the heart of future policy.”

Many consumers across the UK are already experiencing the knock-on effects of disrupted supply chains.

Many experts are predicting more issues around food supply chains this winter, as food prices continue to rise amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Inflation in the British economy has also hit 10% and the prices of everyday essentials are soaring.

Mr Stocker added: “We are set to see more significant change in the government, and potentially with changes in ministers in Westminster over the coming weeks.

“ It is vital that the future of farming and food security among a burgeoning environmental agenda must be at the forefront of any newly established departmental team.

“Any disruption to the work already in train, such as Defra’s future farming programmes, should be minimised. Although the National Food Strategy was welcomed it is time to put aspirations into policy and support rural communities and agriculture through what will be yet more turbulent circumstances for everyone across the nation.

“It is time for policymakers and government leaders to realise the fragility of the UK’s food supply chain and provide support to the growers and producers integral to feeding the nation.”

Last week Mr Kennedy demanded greater government understanding of what price increases will mean to the farming industry and food supply.

He warned that if nothing was done “we will be in serious short supply of home-grown produce” and said there was a potential that some farmers will simply stop because of soaring costs.