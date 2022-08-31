EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie grateful to Turriff boss ahead of semi-final clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie grateful to Turriff boss ahead of semi-final clash

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie is grateful to Turriff manager Dean Donaldson for helping in his recovery from injury.
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie is grateful to Turriff manager Dean Donaldson for helping in his recovery from injury.

Ryan Cowie is grateful to Turriff manager Dean Donaldson for helping him get back to fitness – but the Fraserburgh defender wants to end United’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup hopes.

Turra host the Broch at the Haughs in the semi-final of the competition with Cowie back in the fray after an operation during the summer to repair a torn meniscus.

Donaldson runs a coaching school and after missing pre-season Cowie attended a number of sessions earlier this month to help get him ready for a return to action.

The 30-year-old said: “Once I was back running I knew I could do some training and I was wanting to get as many touches of the ball as possible because I’d missed pre-season and my sharpness wouldn’t be there.

“I’ve seen some of Dean’s coaching drills and they appealed to me so I got in touch and he was happy to help.

“I did a block of five with the aim of progressing my sharpness each week.

“The intensity of it was great and Dean kept pushing me through and I’m really grateful to him.

“But when it comes to this game we want to get through to the final.

“One of the downfalls of last season was our cup form. We’re looking to rectify that, this is a big game and a chance to get to a final.”

Big night for Turriff

Meanwhile, Donaldson is hoping to lead Turriff to their first final since 2015.

They have endured a difficult few years and finished second bottom of the Breedon Highland League last season.

Donaldson says progression tonight would be a reward for the work his players and Turriff’s committee have put in.

He added: “It’s the biggest game in my time at Turriff, getting to semi-finals and finals is what it’s all about.

“It would be a great achievement for the boys if we could get through.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.

“It would be brilliant for the committee and all the people that help run the club as well.

“They’ve had struggles over the last few years because the team hasn’t been performing.

“So it would be great to give them a lift by getting to a final and show that the hard work is paying off.

“It would also repay them for the faith they’ve had in me.

“It’s always been a three-year plan and I told them when I went for the job it would get worse before it got better.

“They’ve stuck with us and supported us and the players have been the same they’ve stuck with it.”

