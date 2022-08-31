EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie grateful to Turriff boss ahead of semi-final clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Cowie is grateful to Turriff manager Dean Donaldson for helping him get back to fitness – but the Fraserburgh defender wants to end United’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup hopes.

Turra host the Broch at the Haughs in the semi-final of the competition with Cowie back in the fray after an operation during the summer to repair a torn meniscus.

Donaldson runs a coaching school and after missing pre-season Cowie attended a number of sessions earlier this month to help get him ready for a return to action.

The 30-year-old said: “Once I was back running I knew I could do some training and I was wanting to get as many touches of the ball as possible because I’d missed pre-season and my sharpness wouldn’t be there.

“I’ve seen some of Dean’s coaching drills and they appealed to me so I got in touch and he was happy to help.

Deano n the lads have provided first class sessions in helping me get back to fitness following my injury. I would highly recommend. Wish i was a youngster starting off again…. Might of had a decent first touch and the ability to pass the ball with my right peg 🙈 https://t.co/dTxnPuAkfp — ryan cowie (@RyanCowie04) August 18, 2022

“I did a block of five with the aim of progressing my sharpness each week.

“The intensity of it was great and Dean kept pushing me through and I’m really grateful to him.

“But when it comes to this game we want to get through to the final.

“One of the downfalls of last season was our cup form. We’re looking to rectify that, this is a big game and a chance to get to a final.”

Big night for Turriff

Meanwhile, Donaldson is hoping to lead Turriff to their first final since 2015.

They have endured a difficult few years and finished second bottom of the Breedon Highland League last season.

Donaldson says progression tonight would be a reward for the work his players and Turriff’s committee have put in.

He added: “It’s the biggest game in my time at Turriff, getting to semi-finals and finals is what it’s all about.

“It would be a great achievement for the boys if we could get through.

“It would be brilliant for the committee and all the people that help run the club as well.

“They’ve had struggles over the last few years because the team hasn’t been performing.

“So it would be great to give them a lift by getting to a final and show that the hard work is paying off.

“It would also repay them for the faith they’ve had in me.

“It’s always been a three-year plan and I told them when I went for the job it would get worse before it got better.

“They’ve stuck with us and supported us and the players have been the same they’ve stuck with it.”