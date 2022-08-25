NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy: Help with energy costs – or face food supply crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy: Help with energy costs – or face food supply crisis

By Struan Nimmo
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 3:05 pm
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy has hit out at the government over the impact the cost of energy is having on the industry and warns the “penny hasn’t dropped” over the threat to food supplies.

The huge surge in the cost of electricity is affecting every individual and household but when it comes to the impact on businesses, particularly those required to deliver food security and guaranteed food supply, there must be greater government understanding of what these price increases will mean, said Mr Kennedy.

The NFUS chief urged immediate action on electricity prices warning that if nothing is done “we will be in serious short supply of home-grown produce”.

Unsustainable rise in energy costs

Mr Kennedy, writing in his NFUS blog, said: “Last week we were told of one Scottish vegetable grower who will see his current electricity tariff of around 12p per unit run out at the end of September.

“He was quoted 71p per unit for a new contract which meant his electricity bill for the year, primarily to cool and store his potatoes and vegetables, ensuring they could be supplied throughout the autumn and winter, would jump from around £140,000 to over £800,000, which is completely unsustainable.

“This price hike, on top of serious issues around the availability and cost of labour, other big input price increases and a supply chain where prices aren’t keeping pace with the cost of production, makes the decision really simple.

“Amid a food security crisis, he will just stop growing.

“This is very typical of many farms now making decisions on how to make ends meet, and these decisions all point to a significant contraction in supply of food to feed ourselves.

“Unless something is done to address this quickly, we will be in serious short supply of home-grown produce.”

Government must act

As well as key asks of government to deliver affordable electricity prices, Mr Kennedy said the NFUS will shortly be engaging with MPs and encouraging them to visit food and farming businesses to see for themselves the impact of soaring prices.

Mr Kennedy added: “It is up to the government to act on electricity prices now in the best interest of all our businesses – and ultimately all our consumers.

“Acting now on electricity prices for food and farm businesses will help with food price inflation and keep home-produced food on everyone’s plates.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Farm fodder shortage fears as South-West England faces drought
0
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Sheep farmer warns of food supply crisis
0
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Record average sales at Scottish National show
Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Scientist warns potato crop faces ‘existential threat’
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Rupert is star of Orkney's County Show
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Rescuers stretcher 35kg Turkish dog from Ben Nevis in one of five calls over…
0
‘Flashy’ heifer calf reigns at Aberfeldy Show
Joyce Campbell: Demand for lambs welcome as tough times test us all
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Limousin heifer Ruby shines in Kinross sun

More from Press and Journal

Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Aberdeen FC sponsor donates tickets to families supported by The Archie Foundation
0
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Huntly's Allan Hale delighted after Scottish Cup tie is chosen for TV
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Cafe to reopen at Aden Country Park under community management after 'massive facelift'
0
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard'
Martin Kennedy cited one grower being forced to stop producing.
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0