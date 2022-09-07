Scottish Government challenged to do more ‘heavy lifting’ on policy for farming industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government challenged to do more ‘heavy lifting’ on policy for farming industry

By Aisha Tarim
September 7, 2022, 2:00 pm
Martin Kennedy, right, has demanded action from Mairi Gougeon, left. president.
Martin Kennedy, right, has demanded action from Mairi Gougeon, left. president.

NFU Scotland has challenged Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon to put future policy options for farmers and crofters in the public domain.

With soaring input costs driving the food security crisis, the union called on Ms Gougeon to update the food and farming sector.

Information is required on what the dedicated food security unit in Scotland is doing, and what information it provides to the UK Government on the depth of the crisis here.

NFUS board members reported on all sectors – livestock, dairy, horticulture, cereals, pigs and poultry – and the impact of soaring input costs with clear indications some are scaling back, and livelihoods are at risk.

President Martin Kennedy said: “Last week’s launch of the consultation on the Agriculture Bill was an open goal for Scottish Government to put future policy options, including direct support plans to reward activity, on the table for discussion by farmers and crofters and they missed it by a mile.

‘Farming industry suffering crisis of confidence’

“The industry is suffering a crisis of confidence and deserve clarity on the direction of travel towards a new policy in 2025. There is a yawning policy gap that our members and other stakeholders want to see filled now and Scottish Government needs to start doing more of the heavy lifting on this hugely important subject.

“The industry needs to see future policy options, and these must be on the table now. This consultation was poorly communicated when the industry should already be discussing how precious support will be made available so that we can build some confidence.

Mairi Gougeon.

“The cabinet secretary must turn that around.

“The industry is reeling from a relentless succession of shocks on costs. Diesel prices have doubled, fertiliser prices have trebled, electricity costs are five times higher and, from next week, carbon dioxide prices are forecast to increase 21-fold.

“There are elements of the Scottish food and drink sector facing significant restructuring or closure on the cabinet secretary’s watch while consumers are counting the cost at the till.

Crisis deepening despite chance to get ahead

“The penny hasn’t dropped with Scottish or UK governments on the impact costs are having. A dedicated food security unit within Scottish Government was announced in June.

“That was a chance to get ahead of the game on understanding the impact of costs on our whole food and drink sector, including the shop shelf, but here we are in September, and the crisis is deepening.

“That crisis remains deepest in our pig sector where sow numbers are already thought to have fallen by more than 20% in Scotland. The Scottish Government has supported our pork processing sector with investment at Brechin and with a hardship scheme for those farmers supplying the plant.

“However, we have presented the cabinet secretary with proposals for an ‘ongoers’ scheme that would allow our pig producers to restructure the unprecedented levels of debt they have built up trying to keep afloat.

“That proposal remains on the cabinet secretary’s desk without a decision while we run the risk of losing critical mass in that sector.”

