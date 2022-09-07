Suspicious fire in Hilton area of Inverness under investigation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A suspicious fire in the Hilton area of Inverness has sparked a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to a property on Evan Barron Road on the evening of Sunday, September 4.

It is believed the incident happened at around 11.45pm.

Though no one was injured in the fire, police are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances surrounding it.

Detective Constable Claire Maclean, from Highlands and Islands Division CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information relating to this incident, or if you were in the Evan Barron Road area around the time, to please call police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1755 of September 4.