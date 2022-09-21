New project by Scotland’s Rural College researchers focuses on ear tag problems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The perennial problem of missing ear tags is the subject of a new project by researchers at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

They are looking for help from the farming community as they investigate ways of improving retention rates and thereby avoiding penalties because of missing ear tags in sheep and cattle.

The team, led by Dr Kate Lamont and Dr Sam Beechener, is looking for answers to a variety of questions about farmers’ experiences with livestock ear tags.

Ear tag problems

These include whether they find locating the tag in the ear a problem, if there is a breed of cattle or sheep that seems more prone to ear tag loss, or whether a particular type of fence, field boundary or even type of tag causes more problems.

They are also interested in finding out if farmers and crofters are unclear about when and how many animals need to be tagged, or if they think ear tagging is an unwelcome labour or cost expense which isn’t a priority.

Dr Beechener said: “There are lots of ways for farmers and crofters to have their say. It can be via a quick chat on the phone, a text or an email, or by sending photos, completing an online survey, or even a site visit where they can point out what the problem is and where on the farm or croft it occurs.”

Ear tag loss is a big problem

The project is funded by the Scottish Government which is trying to establish how big a problem ear tag loss is for smaller enterprises, what the causes are and what could be done to help.

Data gathered will be used to provide information about how to prevent losses and avoid penalties arising from missing ear tags.

For more information, call 07714 528850 or email eartagloss@sruc.ac.uk