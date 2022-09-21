New project by Scotland’s Rural College researchers focuses on ear tag problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

New project by Scotland’s Rural College researchers focuses on ear tag problems

By Nancy Nicolson
September 21, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 11:06 am
ear tag problems
SRUC is looking for answers to a variety of questions about farmers’ experiences with livestock ear tags.

The perennial problem of missing ear tags is the subject of a new project by researchers at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

They are looking for help from the farming community as they investigate ways of improving retention rates and thereby avoiding penalties because of missing ear tags in sheep and cattle.

The team, led by Dr Kate Lamont and Dr Sam Beechener, is looking for answers to a variety of questions about farmers’ experiences with livestock ear tags.

Ear tag problems

These include whether they find locating the tag in the ear a problem, if there is a breed of cattle or sheep that seems more prone to ear tag loss, or whether a particular type of fence, field boundary or even type of tag causes more problems.

They are also interested in finding out if farmers and crofters are unclear about when and how many animals need to be tagged, or if they think ear tagging is an unwelcome labour or cost expense which isn’t a priority.

ear tag problems
Missing ear tags can result in penalties for farmers.

Dr Beechener said: “There are lots of ways for farmers and crofters to have their say. It can be via a quick chat on the phone, a text or an email, or by sending photos, completing an online survey, or even a site visit where they can point out what the problem is and where on the farm or croft it occurs.”

Ear tag loss is a big problem

The project is funded by the Scottish Government which is trying to establish how big a problem ear tag loss is for smaller enterprises, what the causes are and what could be done to help.

Data gathered will be used to provide information about how to prevent losses and avoid penalties arising from missing ear tags.

For more information, call 07714 528850 or email eartagloss@sruc.ac.uk

Editor's Picks