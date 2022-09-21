North-east chamber chief welcomes energy bill ‘relief for now’ but warns of uncertain future for many firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east chamber chief welcomes energy bill ‘relief for now’ but warns of uncertain future for many firms

By Keith Findlay
September 21, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 4:50 pm
Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber Of Commerce.
Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber Of Commerce.

New measures to help businesses with their energy bills will help many north-east firms to “keep their heads above water”.

That was the verdict of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) chief executive Russell Borthwick after the UK Government announced a package of support this morning.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government would pick up nearly half of firms’ soaring energy bills to help keep them afloat this winter.

Wholesale costs slashed

The wholesale cost of gas and electricity will be slashed for companies, public services and charities under a scheme which will run for six months starting in October.

The “supported wholesale price” is expected to be £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

This is around half the expected wholesale price on the open market, and equivalent to the cap on household energy bills that will be set this October and run for two years.

Short-term relief

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “As we enter the winter months, businesses will welcome this short-term relief on energy bills.

“This measure will allow many firms to keep their heads above the water, at least for now.”

But he warned: “The lack of clarity beyond the next six months will leave many businesses facing a deeply uncertain future.

“Households have been given the assurance of a two-year energy price cap – and the same certainty should be extended to commercial customers.

“More broadly, a triple threat crisis of rising energy costs, soaring inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic continues to cripple businesses.

“We hope to see much more action from the government, to reduce the burden of costs on business and help grow our economy, when the chancellor delivers his mini-budget on Friday.”

Many firms ‘on the brink’

Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron said: “Scottish businesses have faced unsustainable energy bills for most of this year, which has already forced some out of business altogether, with many more on the brink.

“Today’s support will come as a significant relief for those latter firms, who were facing imminent closure without support, ahead of winter where energy cost and demand will be at their highest.”

Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae welcomed the “tangible support” for Scotland’s small firms, adding: “It cannot come a moment too soon.

“For those who were facing four or fivefold increases in their bills, a reduction on the cost per unit will provide some welcome relief and allow them to plan their way through surviving the winter.”

Heating oil pledge

Mr McRae also welcomed a promise of “equivalent support” for those using heating oil.

But on the wider package he said there were still questions about what happens after six months.

He added: “We can’t have businesses simply falling over a cliff in the spring if this relief is withdrawn.”

FSB north-east business development manager Mike Duncan said: “We asked for clarity on the support business owners will receive to help with the spiralling costs of energy, and that is what we’ve got, at least for the next six months.

“As we see the night’s drawing in, every business in the north-east is thinking about how to keep the lights on over winter. For some, at least, planning ahead will now be a bit easier.”

Our new scheme will keep their energy bills down from October, providing certainty and peace of mind.”

– Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The FSB has called on the government and energy suppliers to introduce a discretionary funding pot, similar to the £150 million created for those households who don’t pay council tax, “for all businesses that fall outside the scope of today’s support”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “As we are doing for consumers, our new scheme will keep their energy bills down from October, providing certainty and peace of mind.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had acted to ‘stop businesses collapsing”, while also protecting jobs and limiting inflation.

The support a business receives will depend on what kind of contract it has with its energy supplier.

Those which signed fixed-price energy deals on or before April 1 this year will see the wholesale part of their bill capped automatically. Those which entered new fixed-price contracts after October 1 will get the same support.

Companies on default, deemed or variable tariffs will be given a per-unit discount, but the amount of support they can get is limited.

If the price on wholesale gas and electricity markets keeps soaring, their bills will go beyond those on fixed-price deals.

The support package includes plans for a review period halfway through. The government will try to decide how to continue supporting the most vulnerable businesses after the scheme ends.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
