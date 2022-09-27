National Sheep Association appeal for government support to help abattoirs survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

National Sheep Association appeal for government support to help abattoirs survive

By Reporter
September 27, 2022, 12:01 pm
Phil Stocker says the largest 24 meat processing plants control 85% of the throughput
Phil Stocker says the largest 24 meat processing plants control 85% of the throughput

Growing concerns over the survival of small abattoirs and farm supply companies have prompted the National Sheep Association (NSA) to appeal to government for “meaningful” support.

The NSA points to the increasing dominance of large companies in agricultural markets which it says is leading to the end of small seed or livestock processing businesses, such as the recent closure of a 100-year-old abattoir in the north of England.

Desperate need

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Although newly announced energy support packages will have come as welcome relief for many, the government must realise the ongoing severity of the situation, especially within the small abattoir sector.

“During the period between 2019-2021, the sector has seen the closure of 14 abattoirs and already this year we have seen more added to that list.” Mr Stocker said the largest 24 meat processing plants control 85% of the throughput.

“As an industry, there is a desperate need to support small and medium-sized businesses to ensure that there is capacity and a service for rural locations at a time when interest in localising supply chains is growing.”

Phil Stocker is calling for government help

He added that the government’s food strategy, which was published in June, outlined a range of aspirations to improve the food systems within the UK – including that healthy and sustainable food should be sourced as locally as possible.

“Yet the capacity to do this is escaping communities quicker than government policy can be enacted,” he said.

“NSA urges the government to support and incentivise the investment in our own supply chain infrastructure before it is too late.

“It is disappointing to see the disconnect in government farming schemes often incentivising diversification and local sourcing – yet there is little to no action in maintaining the means to deliver these outcomes,” added Mr Stocker.

Editor's Picks