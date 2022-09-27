National Sheep Association appeal for government support to help abattoirs survive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Growing concerns over the survival of small abattoirs and farm supply companies have prompted the National Sheep Association (NSA) to appeal to government for “meaningful” support.

The NSA points to the increasing dominance of large companies in agricultural markets which it says is leading to the end of small seed or livestock processing businesses, such as the recent closure of a 100-year-old abattoir in the north of England.

Desperate need

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Although newly announced energy support packages will have come as welcome relief for many, the government must realise the ongoing severity of the situation, especially within the small abattoir sector.

“During the period between 2019-2021, the sector has seen the closure of 14 abattoirs and already this year we have seen more added to that list.” Mr Stocker said the largest 24 meat processing plants control 85% of the throughput.

“As an industry, there is a desperate need to support small and medium-sized businesses to ensure that there is capacity and a service for rural locations at a time when interest in localising supply chains is growing.”

He added that the government’s food strategy, which was published in June, outlined a range of aspirations to improve the food systems within the UK – including that healthy and sustainable food should be sourced as locally as possible.

“Yet the capacity to do this is escaping communities quicker than government policy can be enacted,” he said.

“NSA urges the government to support and incentivise the investment in our own supply chain infrastructure before it is too late.

“It is disappointing to see the disconnect in government farming schemes often incentivising diversification and local sourcing – yet there is little to no action in maintaining the means to deliver these outcomes,” added Mr Stocker.