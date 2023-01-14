Three well-known farmers appointed as new presidential team for Turriff Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three well-known farmers in the local community have recently been appointed as the new top team for the Turriff District Agricultural Association.

The new presidential trio includes Kevin Gray, from Tillyfar, Turriff, as president; David Allan, of Melrose Farms, Gamrie, as vice-president; and John Ledingham Jnr, from Fintry, Turriff, as junior vice-president.

Gail Greig from Rothienorman, has also taken on the role as secretary of the association, having previously worked in the oil industry and latterly for NFU Mutual.

Turriff show biggest two-day agricultural show in Scotland

She has already been involved in the event for several years running the Sunday Dog Show and exhibiting her own horse.

Along with more than 80 committee members, the new presidents will assist in the organising of the renowned Turriff Show, which is now recognised as Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show.

Mr Gray, who runs an arable, potato and finishing cattle enterprise, has been on the committee since 1995 and has been an attending member of the show since the age of 14.

‘We will stick in and do our very best’

He takes over the reins from outgoing president Alan Gaul from Little Whiterashes, Turriff.

“It’s an absolute honour to be leading such a well-respected association,” said Mr Gray.

“Along with the rest of the committee, we will stick in and do our very best to deliver another successful show in the summer.”

The first calendar event as president for Mr Gray, is the annual dinner dance which takes place on Saturday, February 25 at Banff Springs.

Preparations are also well underway for this year’s show which will be held on Sunday, 30 July and Monday, 31 July at The Haughs.

The two-day event usually attracts in the region of 24,000 visitors, more than 300 exhibitor stands and around 1,500 classes of livestock, working dogs, poultry and vintage vehicles.

Turriff Ladies Day will also take place on Sunday, 23 July in the show marquee at The Haughs.