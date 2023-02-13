Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Applications are now open for trade stands at the Royal Highland Show which will take place at Ingliston from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June.

The four-event, which includes some of the best bred livestock in the UK, is expected to attract 210,000 showgoers through its gates this year to celebrate Scotland’s best showcase of food, farming and rural life.

More than 800 businesses trade at last year’s show, selling everything from agricultural machinery and clothing to motor vehicles and food and drink.

In particular, traders within the categories of food & drink and lifestyle are being encouraged to apply this year, following a new addition of a buyers event, which will see food, drink and homeware businesses showcase their wares to an audience of well-known brands.

A recent economic impact report highlighted that the Royal Highland Show contributes £39.5 million to Edinburgh’s economy, more than Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, with visitors spending on average at £147 across all areas of the show, including agricultural equipment and food and drink.

This year’s event will also welcome the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling championship, attracting competitors from over 30 countries and providing even greater retail opportunities for exhibitors.

Jim Warnock, RHASS chairman, said: “Our traders are a key factor in making the Royal Highland Show what it is – an iconic event showcasing the very best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.

“With an average spend of around £150 per visitor, the retail opportunities for businesses are significant, not to mention the potential for networking with other traders and suppliers.

“Plus, with our new buyers event extending the commercial opportunities for exhibitors even further, this show is certainly not one not to be missed.”

Applications are now open and can be made on the Royal Highland Show website at royalhighlandshow.org or queries can be emailed to tradestands@rhass.org.uk.