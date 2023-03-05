Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Shetlander who used a modern apprenticeship to achieve her

dream job of working on a farm has become a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Julie-Ann Murray, 21, had been desperate to stay on the islands and work with animals but faced a lack of opportunities, as well as expensive costs of going to college on the mainland.

Several years on, she is now trusted to be left in charge of 1,000 sheep, allowing her employer to have her first holiday away from the farm in five years.

Julie-Ann hails from North Roe and is a former pupil of Brae High School. She was offered a job as an agriculture modern apprentice by her neighbour Pat Johnson.

“Doing a full-time course would have meant being off the island for long periods, but we live on a croft and I didn’t want to leave everything for my dad to do,” she said.

“I also have my two dogs and a horse to look after. A full-time college course meant paying for accommodation and travel which is very expensive, so it didn’t work for me.

“The modern apprenticeship allows me to do what I love, gain experience and a qualification, and be more financially independent.

“I heard about modern apprenticeships from a Skills Development Scotland careers adviser at school and she put me in touch with the learning provider.”

Julie-Ann attends SRUC Barony Campus in Dumfries for five weeks a year and is progressing to a Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship.

Pat Johnson, said: “Julie-Ann’s youth and enthusiasm gives everybody a lift and she brings in fresh ideas. I was able to go on holiday for the first time in five years, confident that all the work would be done properly and the animals well looked after, thanks to Julie-Ann. She is a real asset.”