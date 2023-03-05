Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes

By Reporter
March 5, 2023, 9:10 am Updated: March 5, 2023, 10:01 am
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead boss David Robertson was left to sift through the wreckage after an excellent first 59 minutes was undone by a calamitous last 31 at Falkirk on Saturday.

While losing away from home to second-placed Falkirk was hardly a shock result for a bottom of the table outfit that hasn’t won away all season, there was still plenty of frustration for the visitors after they shipped five goals in the final third of the match.

Three of those were scored by Bairns sub Craig McGuffie, who completed his quick-fire hat-trick with a 93rd-minute penalty as Falkirk stretched their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

“The longer the game stays at 0-0, the tougher it gets for the home side and they maybe start to doubt themselves,” said Robertson.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t have kept it goalless for a bit longer and got the Falkirk fans feeling more and more nervous, but it was always going to be difficult for us once we lost the first goal.

“We feel our performances have been getting better and we’ve been staying in games for longer, but this result has shown us exactly where we are.

“We went in there with no pressure on us and with the belief that we could take something from the game, but Falkirk are a fantastic footballing side and they showed that in the last half hour.”

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks, right, battles for the ball with Falkirk’s Stephen McGinn. Image: Duncan Brown.

Saturday’s stats made grim reading for Peterhead fans as those who made the long trip south watched their team concede 70 per cent of the possession while they mounted a desperate rearguard action.

It took fully 85 minutes for January signing Daniel Fosu to muster the visitors’ one and only attempt on the home goal, and the aggregate score in three meetings this season is now 12-1 in Falkirk’s favour.

Robertson has tasted victory only once in his 11 games as manager, but the former Aberdeen, Rangers and Scotland full-back has no doubt what the main problem is.

“We’ve brought in ten new players and let another 12 go,” he pointed out.

“You’re playing against teams who are settled when it’s almost like a pre-season for us.

“It’s taken time to gel everyone together and get used to each other.

“The Kelty game was the first time that we’d played everyone in their correct position.

“Before that, we always had to have someone helping out somewhere.”

Ninth-placed Clyde also lost on Saturday, going down 2-0 at Montrose, so the gap remains two points at the foot of the table.

The bad news for a team in dire need of points is that Peterhead’s next opponents, at Balmoor this Saturday, are League One leaders Dunfermline.

