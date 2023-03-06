Logierait smashes record at £15,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Logierait smashes record at £15,000

By Katrina Macarthur
March 6, 2023, 2:54 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 3:06 pm
RECORD-BREAKER: This Limousin cross calf from the Robertsons sold for £15,000 to Lee Hopwood.
RECORD-BREAKER: This Limousin cross calf from the Robertsons sold for £15,000 to Lee Hopwood.

Centre records were smashed at Carlisle on Saturday when a commercial calf from the Robertsons at Logierait sold for £15,000.

The show and sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, saw prize winning heifers average £4,313 (+£222.37 on the year) and bullocks cash in at £2,168.57 (+£370.33).

It was certainly a day to remember for John and Craig Robertson from Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, when they sold 52 calves to average £2,330 and sold their reserve champion for £15,000.

The Robertsons are renowned for selling top-quality calves from their commercial herd which runs alongside a breeding sheep flock in Perthshire and last year sold 46 calves at the same sale.

Believed to be a UK record, sale leader was an April, 2022-born British Blue cross heifer by Warehams Mickey, a bull by the Belgian sire Imperial, which the father and son duo purchased privately in 2019 from Jason Wareham.

Bred out of a Limousin cross dam bought from Elain Tippen in Ayrshire, she sold to Lee Hopwood, Yew Tree Lane, Duckingfield, Manchester.

Centre record smashed at £15,000

The Robertsons, who also sold calves to £5,000 at the Royal Northern Spring Show last week, sold two other British Blue cross heifers by the same sire for £8,000 and £6,500 to Amy Wilson, Hardrigg Hall, Penrith.

Another at £6,200, this time a Limousin cross heifer by Uptonley Living The Dream, sold to Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie.

This February-born heifer was purchased with her mother as at a calf at foot from Richard Livingstone.

Blair Duffton, from Huntly, forked out £4,500 for a British Blue cross heifer, as did Michael Kirby, Holsworthy, for another similarly bred heifer.

The pre-sale judge, James Nisbit from Mauchline in Ayrshire, awarded the championship prize to a Limousin cross heifer from John and Mandy Smith-Jackson, Hightown, Haltwhistle.

It later sold for £6,000 to Mr Nisbit, who farms at Sorn Mains.

John and Mandy also sold their steer champion for £5,000 to Julie Sedgwick from Aycliffe, Co Durham, while their reserve champion bullock made £3,800.

The Smith-Jacksons sold seven cattle to average £3,528.57.

