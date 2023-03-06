Logierait smashes record at £15,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Centre records were smashed at Carlisle on Saturday when a commercial calf from the Robertsons at Logierait sold for £15,000.

The show and sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, saw prize winning heifers average £4,313 (+£222.37 on the year) and bullocks cash in at £2,168.57 (+£370.33).

It was certainly a day to remember for John and Craig Robertson from Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, when they sold 52 calves to average £2,330 and sold their reserve champion for £15,000.

The Robertsons are renowned for selling top-quality calves from their commercial herd which runs alongside a breeding sheep flock in Perthshire and last year sold 46 calves at the same sale.

Believed to be a UK record, sale leader was an April, 2022-born British Blue cross heifer by Warehams Mickey, a bull by the Belgian sire Imperial, which the father and son duo purchased privately in 2019 from Jason Wareham.

Bred out of a Limousin cross dam bought from Elain Tippen in Ayrshire, she sold to Lee Hopwood, Yew Tree Lane, Duckingfield, Manchester.

Centre record smashed at £15,000

The Robertsons, who also sold calves to £5,000 at the Royal Northern Spring Show last week, sold two other British Blue cross heifers by the same sire for £8,000 and £6,500 to Amy Wilson, Hardrigg Hall, Penrith.

Another at £6,200, this time a Limousin cross heifer by Uptonley Living The Dream, sold to Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie.

This February-born heifer was purchased with her mother as at a calf at foot from Richard Livingstone.

Blair Duffton, from Huntly, forked out £4,500 for a British Blue cross heifer, as did Michael Kirby, Holsworthy, for another similarly bred heifer.

The pre-sale judge, James Nisbit from Mauchline in Ayrshire, awarded the championship prize to a Limousin cross heifer from John and Mandy Smith-Jackson, Hightown, Haltwhistle.

It later sold for £6,000 to Mr Nisbit, who farms at Sorn Mains.

John and Mandy also sold their steer champion for £5,000 to Julie Sedgwick from Aycliffe, Co Durham, while their reserve champion bullock made £3,800.

The Smith-Jacksons sold seven cattle to average £3,528.57.