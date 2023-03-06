Tulloes Emily adds to roll of honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Tulloes Emily adds to roll of honours

By Jacqueline Pettigrew
March 6, 2023, 2:59 pm
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Clydesdale filly Tulloes Emily has continued her phenomenal run of success, taking the supreme Clydesdale championship at the National Stallion Show at Fenwick in Ayrshire Picture shows; Overall Clydesdale champion Tulloes Emily. National Stallion Show. Supplied by Jacqueline Pettigrew Date; 05/03/2023
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Clydesdale filly Tulloes Emily has continued her phenomenal run of success, taking the supreme Clydesdale championship at the National Stallion Show at Fenwick in Ayrshire Picture shows; Overall Clydesdale champion Tulloes Emily. National Stallion Show. Supplied by Jacqueline Pettigrew Date; 05/03/2023

Clydesdale filly Tulloes Emily has continued her phenomenal run of success, taking the supreme Clydesdale championship at the National Stallion Show at Fenwick in Ayrshireho

This three-year-old home-bred filly from Jim and Louise Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Forfar, took no fewer than ten championships last year, including the supreme World Show championship at Aberdeen in October.

She also lifted the title of Clydesdale champion of champions in Lanark in November and was champion at Spring Show last week.

By past Cawdor Cup winner, Arradoul Balvenie, she is out of the Collessie Stepping Stone daughter, Tulloes Lady Jane.

The prestigious Cawdor Cup was awarded to Singlie Apollo, a yearling colt from Tom Tennant of Ettrick, Selkirk.

This home-bred son of Singlie Limited Edition, who himself is by Collessie Challenger, and the dam is the Bratlach Ballintoy-sired mare, Mollinhillhead Lady Claire.

He was best junior colt foal at the World Show and at the Winter Fair.

Tulloes Emily won 10 championships in 2022

It was a real team effort from the family steeped in Clydesdale history, but lifting the top award for the first time, with Tom being ably assisted by his brothers Jimmy and Peter, brother in-law Robbie and nephew Alex as they lifted the Cawdor Cup and the reserve supreme title.

Standing reserve for the Cawdor Cup and reserve male champion was the second prize yearling colt, Littleward Harvie, from Robert Bedford of Liversedge, West Yorkshire. Bred in Stirlingshire by Matthew Carrick, Harvie is a son of Collessie Monarch, out of Littleward Natalie.

The reserve female champion was Willow Way Qena, a seven-year-old mare from Sandy Anderson.

Sandy of Grandstand Media and the Thistledown Stud has his Clydesdales stabled at Drumbauchly, Crieff, where they are produced by Ron Brewster.

Imported from Canada last year, having been bred by Wes Gordeyko, Qena is by Deighton Zoom, out of Willow Way Jorja, and stood second at the World Show in October.

For only the second time in National Stallion Show history, it was the miniature champion who took the supreme Shetland honours.

This was Halstock Annie from David Hodge and Julian Walters of Devon.

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Haltstock Annie took supreme Shetland championship Picture shows; Shetland champion. National Stallion Show Ayrshire. Supplied by Jacqueline Pettigrew Date; 05/03/2023

By Kerswell Warrior, out of Halstock Aniseed, Annie lifted five junior championships last year as well as three overall supreme Shetland titles and the NPS Silver Medal.

Show chairman, John Watson’s Kerloch Rupert was champion standard and this 17-year-old stallion no stranger to the limelight, having taken the same award at the stallion show six times, as well as two Great Yorkshire Show championships.

His sire is Stow Review and dam, Burnbank Veda.

The prestigious Cawdor Cup was awarded to Singlie Apollo

David Hodge and Julian Walters also took the reserve standard championship, making the nine-hour journey north from Devon well worth it.

Sharptor Kinsman is a seven-year-old stallion by Sharptor Laser Red, out of Laddyll Kimberley.

He was reserve standard and reserve supreme at last year’s event, before taking numerous summer show championships and standing reserve HOYS pony champion.

Reserve miniature was Gillian McIntosh’s Ardanbeag Muscari, a yearling filly by Ardanbeag Lomond and out of Ardanbeag Trinity’s Magnolia. She was on her first outing.

In the Highland Pony ring, the championship was awarded to Shirley Clarke of Lockerbie.

Her four-year-old stallion, Orion O’ the Glens was bred by John Reid and bought as a foal.

By Glenbanchor Gilibridge, out of Heather Bell O’ the Glens, he was champion at the NCPA youngstock and the NPS youngstock shows last year.

His second crop of foals are now on the ground and he will stand at stud again this year.

Taking the reserve title was the five-year-old Benromach of Forglen from Lynn Paisley.

By Marnonwells Gleann Eagas, out of Hannah of Forglen, he was bought in 2021 from Gordon Towns, has recently been gelded and backed so looks set for a great future.

Champion Mountain and Moorland was Eleanor Crate’s home-bred Section B gelding, Dunaskin Gimli.

By Skellorn Graffiti, out of Dorgan Velissa, this ten-year-old was champion here as a youngster, but more recently stood third at HOYS last year, and won the arena event at Greenfields last week.

Lauren Jarvis had the reserve Mountain and Moorland. This was the Section C pony, Gems the Trouble Maker.

Bred by the late Richard Deptford, this one is by Thorneyside The Trouble Maker, out of Thorneyside Tina.

RESULTS

Clydesdale geldings (Judge: B Duncan, Rose Cottage, Balmalcolm)

Gelding four-year-old or over – 1 and champion gelding, J and T Pleavin-Edge, Manor Danny Boy (x Carnaff Ambassador); 2, A McLean, Lochcote Cooper (x Great American Ben Franklin); 3, A Holland, Eastmoorhouse Major Tom (x Doura Master Eddie).

Gelding up to three-year-old – 1 and reserve champion gelding, P and M Bedford, Fergies Fresh Hope (x Collessie New Approach).

Young handlers – 1, L Burks; 2, E Hutton; 3, E Ramsay.

Clydesdale females (Judge: J McMillan, Greenan Mill, Rothesay)

Mare four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve female champion, S Anderson, Willow Way Qena (x Deighton Zoom); 2, H Emerson, Lutterington Butterfly (x Collessie New Approach); 3, A Stewart, Mollinhillhead Rebecca (x Bratlach Ballintoy).

Three-year-old mare – 1, best bred by exhibitor, female champion and supreme champion, J Greenhill, Tulloes Emily (x Arradoul Balvenie); 2, RH Black, Collessie Alanna (x Arradoul Balvenie); 3, J Wightman, Bighorn Raya Hope (x Bud Ridge Alpha Bravo).

Two-year-old filly – 1, RH Black, Collessie Honeysuckle (x Collessie Highlander); 2, W Mitchell, Ainville Miss Moneypenny (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 3, N Christie, Dalfoil Lady Eliza (x Doura Magic Touch).

Senior yearling filly – 1, best yearling filly, R Sibbald, Shielhill Platinum Queen (x Macfin Starlight); 2, M Carrick, Littleward Katy (x Collessie Monarch); 3, P and M Bedford, Cloghan Iona (x Eskechraggan Ernest).

Junior yearling filly – 1, C Young, Doura Rosemary (x Collessie Connoisseur); 2, D McGill, Caperhill Callie (x Arradoul Balvenie); 3, B Brewster, Broom Jubilee (x Arradoul Balvenie).

Clydesdale males (Judge: W Craig, Rashillhouse, Stewarton)

Stallion four-year-old – 1, best stallion three years and up and best stallion two years and up, R Hamilton, Dillars Caledonia (x Dillars Ollie).

Stallion three-year-old – 1, C Young, Doura West Glen Commodore (x Glebeview Sir Charles); 2, L Hume, Bridgeview Fordelhill Marvel (x Macfin Starlight).

Two-year-old colt – 1, R Hamilton, Dillars Robbie (x Eskechraggan Ernest).

Senior yearling colt – 1, R Hamilton, Dillars Lenny (x Eskechraggan Ernest); 2, P and M Bedford, Thorpe Hill Reformer (x Roughlands Refiner); 3, B Ferguson, Fergie’s Fortunate Son (x Collessie Challenger).

Junior yearling colt – 1, best yearling colt, male champion, Cawdor Cup winner and reserve supreme, T Tennant, Singlie Apollo (x Singlie Limited Addition); 2 and reserve male champion, R Bedford, Littleward Harvie (x Collessie Monarch); 3, J Spiers, Carnmoon Firecracker (x Carnaff Maverick).

Ridden – 1, L Smith, West Glen Abelia

Highland ponies (Judge: Miss M Grant, Thistle Place, Scone)

Stallion or colt two-year-old or over – 1 and overall champion, S Clarke, Orion o’ The Glens (x Glenbanchor Gilibridge); 2, F Walker, Carlung Zachary (x Glenvale Guardsman); 3, A Curle, Lochnagar of Tadymor (x Dunedin Duncan).

Mare four-year-old or over – 1, L Boyd, Holmedown Princess Kaiulani (x Lyncrest’s Rhodri); 2, S Borthwick, Winter of Balhernoch (x Moss-side Iain Mor); 3, J Bonar, Bowmore Isla Lady (x Moss-side Iain Mor).

Gelding four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve overall champion, L Paisley, Benromach of Forglen (x Marnonwells Gleann Eagas); 2, S Cook, Taisker Coinneach (x Bluebraes Merrick); 3, P MacPhee, Earl Gray of Fourmerk (x Lyncrest’s Marcellus).

Filly or gelding two-year-old – 1, S Wardrop, Arya of Carlung (x Glenvale Guardsman).

Open ridden – 1, J Bonar, Bowmore Isla Lady (x Moss-side Iain Mor).

Shetland ponies – Standard (Judge: J Barugh, North Farm, Aldburgh, East Yorkshire)

Stallion four-year-old or over – 1 and standard champion, J Watson, Kerloch Rupert (x Stow Review); 2 and reserve standard champion, D Hodge and J Walters, Sharptor Kinsman (x Sharptor Laser Red); 3, A McConville, Oldeworlde Vivaldi (x Somahouse GT).

Colt one or two-year-old – 1, Eynhallow Stud, Eynhallow Prism (x Harviestoun Drum); 2, S Ross, Roselion of Transy (x Charles of Transy); 3, J Watson, Clibberswick Majestic (x Hollydell Hestin).

Mare four-year-old or over – 1, Mawburn Shetlands, Narnian Belle (x Wells Premier); 2, C Connor, Gaby V Stal Heidezicht (x Alex V D Pony Hoeve); 3, Mawburn Shetlands, Narinian Ekaterina (x Wells Premier).

Gelding two-year-old or over – 1, A Allan, Millquoy Democrat (x Kanteborgs Sir William); 2, S Ross, Rosehoy of Transy (x Charles of Transy); 3, Messrs McClymont, Kinness Legend (x Wells Premier).

Filly two or three-year-old – 1 and standard junior champion, C Connor, Acresdale Asha (x Acresdale Major Laser); 2, Mawcarse Shetlands, Kingsacre Rejoice (x Buxted Minstrel); 3, D Lochtie, Glendyburn Lady Devine (x Wells Grenadier).

Yearling – 1, Mawcarse Shetlands, Mawcarse Josephine (x Mawcarse Elisha); 2, Mawburn Shetlands Mawburn Ezri (x Stow Braw Lad); 3, Eynhallow Stud, Eynhallow Dutch Connie (x Eynhallow Dutch Prince).

Shetland ponies – Miniature (Judge: D Dixon, Tarn Moor, Appleby, Cumbria)

Stallion four-year-old or over – 1, J Mitchell, Halstock Yahoo (x Halstock Reggae); 2, A Runnel and F Hammond, Tawna Clarius (x Kerswell Nutcracker); 3, RS Pitcairn, Oxgang Endeavour (x Eiger Nijinsky).

Colt or gelding one or two-year-old – 1, L Wilson, Lignite Island Prince (x Northwells Rory); 2, A Conville, Baldinnie Endeavour (x Creamline Rory); 3, RS Pitcairn, Halstock Lorenzo (x Kerswell Mosaic).

Mare four-year-old or over – 1, miniature champion and overall Shetland champion, D Hodge and J Walters, Halstock Annie (x Kerswell Warrior); 2, E Harkness, Golden Tara’s Tallulah (x North Wells Rory); 3, S McKay, Alichbrae Evie (x Alichbrae Cassius).

Gelding two-year-old or over – 1, C Richardson, Phlair Valegro (x Milday Romeo); 2, G McIntosh, Ardanbeag Loudon (x Milday Oreo); 3, E Harkness, Golden Tara’s Troublemaker (x North Wells Rory).

Filly up to three-year-old – 1, S McKay, Alichbrae Esme (x Alichbrae Cassius); 2, J Mitchell, Shallochmill Kitkat (x Witcombe Hanibal); 3, S Calvert, Doonpark Charlee (x Doonpark Toada).

Yearling – 1, junior champion and reserve miniature champion, G McIntosh, Ardanbeag Muscari (x Ardanbeag Lomond); 2, S Cook, Shallochmill Shelby (x Kerswell Sprite); 3, S Calvert, Doonpark Blue Velvet (x Doonpark Toada).

Best pair of miniatures – 1, S Cook, Shallochmill Shelby and Shallochmill Charlotte; 2, C Mills and D Mathison, Parlington Jasper Carrot and Buneaton Galaxy Edition.

Junior young handler – 1 and best overall young handler, O Lochtie; 2, A Henretty.

Senior young handler – 1, M Lawrie; 2, A James; 3, J McGavin.

Mountain and Moorland (Judge: E Russell, Carston House, Killearn)

Large M and M four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve overall champion, L Jarvis, Gems The Trouble Maker (x Thorneyside The Trouble Maker); 2, C Andrew, Sandrug Elvis; 3, C Hamilton, Takota Welsh Diva (x Danaway Samson).

Large M and M up to three-year-old – 1, S Hollas, Rhyhill Sir Lancelot (x Trevallion Pearly King).

Small M and M four-year-old or over – 1 and overall champion, E Crate, Dunaskin Gimli (x Skellorn Graffiti); 2, Nicoll Show Team, Pinnerburn Wallaroo (x Tullibardine Ballyhoo).

Small M and M up to three-year-old – 1, E Shaw, Janpete Moonshine (x Janpete Class Act); 2, E Crate, Banksy Tipsy Turvy (x Skellorn Bronze Soldier).

Any other equine registered in the studbook – 1, Nicoll Show Team, Withmead Captain Crunchie (x Doylan Pop Versace); 2, E Crate, Banksy Royal Approval (x Stanleygrange Regal Heights); 3, Nicoll Show Team, Kingvean Encore (x Twylands Celebrity).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

RECORD-BREAKER: This Limousin cross calf from the Robertsons sold for £15,000 to Lee Hopwood.
Logierait smashes record at £15,000
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Show winners from Ben Reive and Thomas Muirhead with judge Bobby Mackenzie.
New centre record for Blackface female at Dingwall
SUPPORT: The panel for NFUS north-east region's Mental Wellbeing Conference.
Aberdeenshire farmer praised for discussing mental health
Stockman Thomas MacNeill explains the cattle system at Craigens Farm to monitor farm attendees.
Nutrition and health planning key on Islay monitor farm
John Gordon, from Huntly, introduces Princess Anne to the Royal Northern Agricultural Society board of directors at the Spring Show. Pictures by Wullie Marr.
A royal seal of approval at the Royal Northern Spring Show
FOR THE BIRDS: One poultry farmer called the quoted electricity contract costs 'frightening'.
Call for change before food prices are affected
Judge Gary Raeburn with Gordon and Angus Cumming.
Ellon duo celebrate carcase contest win
Ross Silvers, Tommy Brodie, Stephen Hepburn and new partner Sarah Law celebrate the agency’s expansion.
NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire expands its agency
Pony and Aberdeen-Angus breeder Liz McCombie of Huntly.
Death of Liz McCombie, Huntly Highland pony and Aberdeen-Angus breeder, 88

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Snow in Whalsay
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented