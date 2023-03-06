Tulloes Emily adds to roll of honours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clydesdale filly Tulloes Emily has continued her phenomenal run of success, taking the supreme Clydesdale championship at the National Stallion Show at Fenwick in Ayrshireho

This three-year-old home-bred filly from Jim and Louise Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Forfar, took no fewer than ten championships last year, including the supreme World Show championship at Aberdeen in October.

She also lifted the title of Clydesdale champion of champions in Lanark in November and was champion at Spring Show last week.

By past Cawdor Cup winner, Arradoul Balvenie, she is out of the Collessie Stepping Stone daughter, Tulloes Lady Jane.

The prestigious Cawdor Cup was awarded to Singlie Apollo, a yearling colt from Tom Tennant of Ettrick, Selkirk.

This home-bred son of Singlie Limited Edition, who himself is by Collessie Challenger, and the dam is the Bratlach Ballintoy-sired mare, Mollinhillhead Lady Claire.

He was best junior colt foal at the World Show and at the Winter Fair.

It was a real team effort from the family steeped in Clydesdale history, but lifting the top award for the first time, with Tom being ably assisted by his brothers Jimmy and Peter, brother in-law Robbie and nephew Alex as they lifted the Cawdor Cup and the reserve supreme title.

Standing reserve for the Cawdor Cup and reserve male champion was the second prize yearling colt, Littleward Harvie, from Robert Bedford of Liversedge, West Yorkshire. Bred in Stirlingshire by Matthew Carrick, Harvie is a son of Collessie Monarch, out of Littleward Natalie.

The reserve female champion was Willow Way Qena, a seven-year-old mare from Sandy Anderson.

Sandy of Grandstand Media and the Thistledown Stud has his Clydesdales stabled at Drumbauchly, Crieff, where they are produced by Ron Brewster.

Imported from Canada last year, having been bred by Wes Gordeyko, Qena is by Deighton Zoom, out of Willow Way Jorja, and stood second at the World Show in October.

For only the second time in National Stallion Show history, it was the miniature champion who took the supreme Shetland honours.

This was Halstock Annie from David Hodge and Julian Walters of Devon.

By Kerswell Warrior, out of Halstock Aniseed, Annie lifted five junior championships last year as well as three overall supreme Shetland titles and the NPS Silver Medal.

Show chairman, John Watson’s Kerloch Rupert was champion standard and this 17-year-old stallion no stranger to the limelight, having taken the same award at the stallion show six times, as well as two Great Yorkshire Show championships.

His sire is Stow Review and dam, Burnbank Veda.

David Hodge and Julian Walters also took the reserve standard championship, making the nine-hour journey north from Devon well worth it.

Sharptor Kinsman is a seven-year-old stallion by Sharptor Laser Red, out of Laddyll Kimberley.

He was reserve standard and reserve supreme at last year’s event, before taking numerous summer show championships and standing reserve HOYS pony champion.

Reserve miniature was Gillian McIntosh’s Ardanbeag Muscari, a yearling filly by Ardanbeag Lomond and out of Ardanbeag Trinity’s Magnolia. She was on her first outing.

In the Highland Pony ring, the championship was awarded to Shirley Clarke of Lockerbie.

Her four-year-old stallion, Orion O’ the Glens was bred by John Reid and bought as a foal.

By Glenbanchor Gilibridge, out of Heather Bell O’ the Glens, he was champion at the NCPA youngstock and the NPS youngstock shows last year.

His second crop of foals are now on the ground and he will stand at stud again this year.

Taking the reserve title was the five-year-old Benromach of Forglen from Lynn Paisley.

By Marnonwells Gleann Eagas, out of Hannah of Forglen, he was bought in 2021 from Gordon Towns, has recently been gelded and backed so looks set for a great future.

Champion Mountain and Moorland was Eleanor Crate’s home-bred Section B gelding, Dunaskin Gimli.

By Skellorn Graffiti, out of Dorgan Velissa, this ten-year-old was champion here as a youngster, but more recently stood third at HOYS last year, and won the arena event at Greenfields last week.

Lauren Jarvis had the reserve Mountain and Moorland. This was the Section C pony, Gems the Trouble Maker.

Bred by the late Richard Deptford, this one is by Thorneyside The Trouble Maker, out of Thorneyside Tina.

RESULTS

Clydesdale geldings (Judge: B Duncan, Rose Cottage, Balmalcolm)

Gelding four-year-old or over – 1 and champion gelding, J and T Pleavin-Edge, Manor Danny Boy (x Carnaff Ambassador); 2, A McLean, Lochcote Cooper (x Great American Ben Franklin); 3, A Holland, Eastmoorhouse Major Tom (x Doura Master Eddie).

Gelding up to three-year-old – 1 and reserve champion gelding, P and M Bedford, Fergies Fresh Hope (x Collessie New Approach).

Young handlers – 1, L Burks; 2, E Hutton; 3, E Ramsay.

Clydesdale females (Judge: J McMillan, Greenan Mill, Rothesay)

Mare four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve female champion, S Anderson, Willow Way Qena (x Deighton Zoom); 2, H Emerson, Lutterington Butterfly (x Collessie New Approach); 3, A Stewart, Mollinhillhead Rebecca (x Bratlach Ballintoy).

Three-year-old mare – 1, best bred by exhibitor, female champion and supreme champion, J Greenhill, Tulloes Emily (x Arradoul Balvenie); 2, RH Black, Collessie Alanna (x Arradoul Balvenie); 3, J Wightman, Bighorn Raya Hope (x Bud Ridge Alpha Bravo).

Two-year-old filly – 1, RH Black, Collessie Honeysuckle (x Collessie Highlander); 2, W Mitchell, Ainville Miss Moneypenny (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 3, N Christie, Dalfoil Lady Eliza (x Doura Magic Touch).

Senior yearling filly – 1, best yearling filly, R Sibbald, Shielhill Platinum Queen (x Macfin Starlight); 2, M Carrick, Littleward Katy (x Collessie Monarch); 3, P and M Bedford, Cloghan Iona (x Eskechraggan Ernest).

Junior yearling filly – 1, C Young, Doura Rosemary (x Collessie Connoisseur); 2, D McGill, Caperhill Callie (x Arradoul Balvenie); 3, B Brewster, Broom Jubilee (x Arradoul Balvenie).

Clydesdale males (Judge: W Craig, Rashillhouse, Stewarton)

Stallion four-year-old – 1, best stallion three years and up and best stallion two years and up, R Hamilton, Dillars Caledonia (x Dillars Ollie).

Stallion three-year-old – 1, C Young, Doura West Glen Commodore (x Glebeview Sir Charles); 2, L Hume, Bridgeview Fordelhill Marvel (x Macfin Starlight).

Two-year-old colt – 1, R Hamilton, Dillars Robbie (x Eskechraggan Ernest).

Senior yearling colt – 1, R Hamilton, Dillars Lenny (x Eskechraggan Ernest); 2, P and M Bedford, Thorpe Hill Reformer (x Roughlands Refiner); 3, B Ferguson, Fergie’s Fortunate Son (x Collessie Challenger).

Junior yearling colt – 1, best yearling colt, male champion, Cawdor Cup winner and reserve supreme, T Tennant, Singlie Apollo (x Singlie Limited Addition); 2 and reserve male champion, R Bedford, Littleward Harvie (x Collessie Monarch); 3, J Spiers, Carnmoon Firecracker (x Carnaff Maverick).

Ridden – 1, L Smith, West Glen Abelia

Highland ponies (Judge: Miss M Grant, Thistle Place, Scone)

Stallion or colt two-year-old or over – 1 and overall champion, S Clarke, Orion o’ The Glens (x Glenbanchor Gilibridge); 2, F Walker, Carlung Zachary (x Glenvale Guardsman); 3, A Curle, Lochnagar of Tadymor (x Dunedin Duncan).

Mare four-year-old or over – 1, L Boyd, Holmedown Princess Kaiulani (x Lyncrest’s Rhodri); 2, S Borthwick, Winter of Balhernoch (x Moss-side Iain Mor); 3, J Bonar, Bowmore Isla Lady (x Moss-side Iain Mor).

Gelding four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve overall champion, L Paisley, Benromach of Forglen (x Marnonwells Gleann Eagas); 2, S Cook, Taisker Coinneach (x Bluebraes Merrick); 3, P MacPhee, Earl Gray of Fourmerk (x Lyncrest’s Marcellus).

Filly or gelding two-year-old – 1, S Wardrop, Arya of Carlung (x Glenvale Guardsman).

Open ridden – 1, J Bonar, Bowmore Isla Lady (x Moss-side Iain Mor).

Shetland ponies – Standard (Judge: J Barugh, North Farm, Aldburgh, East Yorkshire)

Stallion four-year-old or over – 1 and standard champion, J Watson, Kerloch Rupert (x Stow Review); 2 and reserve standard champion, D Hodge and J Walters, Sharptor Kinsman (x Sharptor Laser Red); 3, A McConville, Oldeworlde Vivaldi (x Somahouse GT).

Colt one or two-year-old – 1, Eynhallow Stud, Eynhallow Prism (x Harviestoun Drum); 2, S Ross, Roselion of Transy (x Charles of Transy); 3, J Watson, Clibberswick Majestic (x Hollydell Hestin).

Mare four-year-old or over – 1, Mawburn Shetlands, Narnian Belle (x Wells Premier); 2, C Connor, Gaby V Stal Heidezicht (x Alex V D Pony Hoeve); 3, Mawburn Shetlands, Narinian Ekaterina (x Wells Premier).

Gelding two-year-old or over – 1, A Allan, Millquoy Democrat (x Kanteborgs Sir William); 2, S Ross, Rosehoy of Transy (x Charles of Transy); 3, Messrs McClymont, Kinness Legend (x Wells Premier).

Filly two or three-year-old – 1 and standard junior champion, C Connor, Acresdale Asha (x Acresdale Major Laser); 2, Mawcarse Shetlands, Kingsacre Rejoice (x Buxted Minstrel); 3, D Lochtie, Glendyburn Lady Devine (x Wells Grenadier).

Yearling – 1, Mawcarse Shetlands, Mawcarse Josephine (x Mawcarse Elisha); 2, Mawburn Shetlands Mawburn Ezri (x Stow Braw Lad); 3, Eynhallow Stud, Eynhallow Dutch Connie (x Eynhallow Dutch Prince).

Shetland ponies – Miniature (Judge: D Dixon, Tarn Moor, Appleby, Cumbria)

Stallion four-year-old or over – 1, J Mitchell, Halstock Yahoo (x Halstock Reggae); 2, A Runnel and F Hammond, Tawna Clarius (x Kerswell Nutcracker); 3, RS Pitcairn, Oxgang Endeavour (x Eiger Nijinsky).

Colt or gelding one or two-year-old – 1, L Wilson, Lignite Island Prince (x Northwells Rory); 2, A Conville, Baldinnie Endeavour (x Creamline Rory); 3, RS Pitcairn, Halstock Lorenzo (x Kerswell Mosaic).

Mare four-year-old or over – 1, miniature champion and overall Shetland champion, D Hodge and J Walters, Halstock Annie (x Kerswell Warrior); 2, E Harkness, Golden Tara’s Tallulah (x North Wells Rory); 3, S McKay, Alichbrae Evie (x Alichbrae Cassius).

Gelding two-year-old or over – 1, C Richardson, Phlair Valegro (x Milday Romeo); 2, G McIntosh, Ardanbeag Loudon (x Milday Oreo); 3, E Harkness, Golden Tara’s Troublemaker (x North Wells Rory).

Filly up to three-year-old – 1, S McKay, Alichbrae Esme (x Alichbrae Cassius); 2, J Mitchell, Shallochmill Kitkat (x Witcombe Hanibal); 3, S Calvert, Doonpark Charlee (x Doonpark Toada).

Yearling – 1, junior champion and reserve miniature champion, G McIntosh, Ardanbeag Muscari (x Ardanbeag Lomond); 2, S Cook, Shallochmill Shelby (x Kerswell Sprite); 3, S Calvert, Doonpark Blue Velvet (x Doonpark Toada).

Best pair of miniatures – 1, S Cook, Shallochmill Shelby and Shallochmill Charlotte; 2, C Mills and D Mathison, Parlington Jasper Carrot and Buneaton Galaxy Edition.

Junior young handler – 1 and best overall young handler, O Lochtie; 2, A Henretty.

Senior young handler – 1, M Lawrie; 2, A James; 3, J McGavin.

Mountain and Moorland (Judge: E Russell, Carston House, Killearn)

Large M and M four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve overall champion, L Jarvis, Gems The Trouble Maker (x Thorneyside The Trouble Maker); 2, C Andrew, Sandrug Elvis; 3, C Hamilton, Takota Welsh Diva (x Danaway Samson).

Large M and M up to three-year-old – 1, S Hollas, Rhyhill Sir Lancelot (x Trevallion Pearly King).

Small M and M four-year-old or over – 1 and overall champion, E Crate, Dunaskin Gimli (x Skellorn Graffiti); 2, Nicoll Show Team, Pinnerburn Wallaroo (x Tullibardine Ballyhoo).

Small M and M up to three-year-old – 1, E Shaw, Janpete Moonshine (x Janpete Class Act); 2, E Crate, Banksy Tipsy Turvy (x Skellorn Bronze Soldier).

Any other equine registered in the studbook – 1, Nicoll Show Team, Withmead Captain Crunchie (x Doylan Pop Versace); 2, E Crate, Banksy Royal Approval (x Stanleygrange Regal Heights); 3, Nicoll Show Team, Kingvean Encore (x Twylands Celebrity).