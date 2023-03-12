Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Christmas Eve tractor run organised by Forfar JAC has raised £2,600 for the Angus Toy Appeal.

The festive event attracted 65 tractors and a huge turnout of spectators who lined the streets to support the young farmers and agricultural community.

Andrew Adam, club chairman of Forfar JAC, and secretary, Lois Scott, presented the cheque to Sheila Whitelaw from the Angus Toy Appeal at its recent AGM.

The Angus Toy Appeal supports children living in poverty by providing presents to them on Christmas Day.

Fofar JAC has enjoyed many highlights recently, with one member climbing Mount Kilamanjaro, the boys winning the regional football tournament and Lois Scott earning a bronze in the member of the year competition.