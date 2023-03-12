Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal

By Katrina Macarthur
March 12, 2023, 2:00 pm
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.

A Christmas Eve tractor run organised by Forfar JAC has raised £2,600 for the Angus Toy Appeal.

The festive event attracted 65 tractors and a huge turnout of spectators who lined the streets to support the young farmers and agricultural community.

Andrew Adam, club chairman of Forfar JAC, and secretary, Lois Scott, presented the cheque to Sheila Whitelaw from the Angus Toy Appeal at its recent AGM.

The Angus Toy Appeal supports children living in poverty by providing presents to them on Christmas Day.

The new committee at Forfar JAC, headed up by chairman Mark Ogg, and secretary, Viki Johnston. 

Fofar JAC has enjoyed many highlights recently, with one member climbing Mount Kilamanjaro, the boys winning the regional football tournament and Lois Scott earning a bronze in the member of the year competition.

 

