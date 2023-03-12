Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough’s latest BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough’s latest BBC series

By Ross Hempseed
March 12, 2023, 3:31 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 3:59 pm
shetland killer whales
Filming crews out on location around Shetland filming killer whales. Image: Richard Shucksmith.

A group of Shetlanders have assisted filming crews with capturing killer whales for a new BBC series.

Wild Isles is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and explores how woodland, grassland, freshwater and ocean habitats support local wildlife across the British Isles.

Filming crews spent weeks, over three years, documenting killer whales using the vast network of Shetlanders who alert them to sightings around the coast.

One local who assisted with recording incredible drone footage of several whale pods was ecologist and photographer, Richard Shucksmith.

Mr Shucksmith was able to use his contacts with other islanders to help guide crews to the whale’s location to film the notoriously elusive species.

Richard Shucksmith who along with several Shetlanders helped BBC filming crews track down the elusive killer whales, Image: Richard Shucksmith.

Most of their tips came from the Shetland Cetacean Whatsapp Group run by wildlife enthusiasts Hugh Harrop and Karen Hall.

He said the presence of killer whales is an indicator of how healthy the waters are, which keeps the food chain balanced.

He said: “It’s really important to protect these species as they are the mega-fauna of the sea.

“The killer whale is ultimately the top predator, it’s number one, but they also give you a real sense of the health of the sea, so if you have good healthy populations of top predators then that means the sea has to be in good condition with lots of prey.

A pod of killer whales, who often hunt in groups preying on seals. Image: Keith Broomfield.

‘It’s exciting, it’s heart-stopping stuff’

“Trying to protect these animals is quite difficult because they move over such large areas, it’s not easy to do

“However, the way we are able to understand their movements is down to people living on the islands and having an interest in whales and dolphins.

“In particular, there is something about orcas that really draws people in. They are spectacular, once you see them hunting for seals along the coast, it’s exciting, it’s heart-stopping stuff.”

Shetland has become a prime destination for whale-watching and experiences a boom in the summer during June and July when they hunt for seals who are pupping along the shore.

Sightings of whales are well documented in the Scottish Orca Catalogue using “citizen science” to help keep track.

Mr Shucksmith and his colleague Nick McCaffrey were also able to capture drone footage of orcas when filming crews were not around.

They worked with crews every day for five-week periods over three years to get footage of the whales, including some up-close encounters.

They used specialised equipment, such as powerful cameras mounted to rigs on small boats, which required permission for NatureScot.

The BBC One show, Wild Isles, will air tonight at 7pm.

