Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion

Farm machinery giant Vaderstad is increasing its factory size in Sweden to boost production to 10,000 machines annually by 2028.

The investment, which is costing just shy of £10 million, includes a factory extension of 12,600m2, following a strong increase in demand for its products.

Vaderstad currently produces machines for all global sales regions, except for North America, where production is located at its factories in Langbank, Canada and Wahpeton.

“The continued expansion of our factory in Vaderstad is in line with our growth targets and will benefit both our customers, our dealers and help create more job opportunities, as well as create a more efficient flow in our production,” said Henrik Gilstring, CEO of Vaderstad Group.

Full production in spring

The two housing blocks being added and connected to the existing factory in Sweden are each of 6300m2, creating a total production area of approximately 70,000m2.

“Aside from a general increase in demand, we have also launched several new products in the last couple of years,” said Mikael Peiponen, senior vice president of order to delivery at Vaderstad.

“Inspire goes into full production this spring, while proceed concept is in full testing and we continue to see a very large demand for our Tempo planters. This expansion will help us face the future demand for all these products.”

Construction will start on April 1 and the new buildings are planned to be in full use by autumn 2024.