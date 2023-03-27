Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion

Machinery company Vaderstad is increasing its factory floor space to boost production.

By Katrina Macarthur
Construction at the factory begins in April.

Farm machinery giant Vaderstad is increasing its factory size in Sweden to boost production to 10,000 machines annually by 2028.

The investment, which is costing just shy of £10 million, includes a factory extension of 12,600m2, following a strong increase in demand for its products.

Vaderstad currently produces machines for all global sales regions, except for North America, where production is located at its factories in Langbank, Canada and Wahpeton.

“The continued expansion of our factory in Vaderstad is in line with our growth targets and will benefit both our customers, our dealers and help create more job opportunities, as well as create a more efficient flow in our production,” said Henrik Gilstring, CEO of Vaderstad Group.

Full production in spring

The two housing blocks being added and connected to the existing factory in Sweden are each of 6300m2, creating a total production area of approximately 70,000m2.

“Aside from a general increase in demand, we have also launched several new products in the last couple of years,” said Mikael Peiponen, senior vice president of order to delivery at Vaderstad.

“Inspire goes into full production this spring, while proceed concept is in full testing and we continue to see a very large demand for our Tempo planters. This expansion will help us face the future demand for all these products.”

Construction will start on April 1 and the new buildings are planned to be in full use by autumn 2024.

Tags

Conversation

