Beef calf producers receive payments from £40m fund

Payments from the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) have started to arrive into farmers and crofters’ bank accounts this week.

The scheme, worth £40 million, supports those who breed beef calves from suckler cows, with £34m destined to eligible mainland calves and £6m to island calf claims.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) welcomed the timely and prompt payments of the scheme and said it was encouraging to see a small increase in the total number of mainland and island businesses making a claim.

It also pointed out how valuable these payments were to the industry, particularly during a period of challenging times, and strengthened it’s importance beyond 2025.

The union said there was a significant rise in claim numbers at 379,999, compared with 372,508 in the previous year, and that 16 more businesses had applied for the 2022 scheme to total 6,519.

It said the 2022 payment rates had been set at £101.42 for mainland applicants and £144.47 for island applicants.

However, NFUS said it had concerns about the impact that the cost of production crisis is having on beef herds and the likelihood that beef cow numbers are currently falling, suggesting total calf claims made in the 2023 scheme year will be down.

Lisa Hislop, NFU Scotland’s livestock policy advisor, said: “While it is encouraging to see a 2% uplift in animals claimed for 2022 compared to 2021, it’s important to note the number of beef calves claimed and the number of farms and crofts claiming is still below 2020.

“When combined with our intention survey results, which points to a declining beef herd and low levels confidence, our iconic beef sector still faces ongoing uncertainty and vulnerability despite the very robust prices for store and prime cattle being seen just now.

“It is in the interests of our food and drink sector and our rural economy that farmers and crofters see a future in beef. It is clear that coupled support schemes such as SSBSS, which reward active farming and support our suckler beef herd, remain an anchor for farmers and crofters in these turbulent times.

“That is why targeted support schemes must remain a key element of Scotland’s future agricultural support package from 2025 onwards.”

The SSBSS year runs from January 1 to December 31 and claims can be made throughout the year.

Payment is made on both male and female calves that are at least 75% beef bred and that have been born on a Scottish holding and kept there for 30 days.