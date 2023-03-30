Farming union welcomes cabinet reshuffle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy has welcomed the reappointment of Mairi Gougeon MSP to the role of cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, unveiled his cabinet team yesterday, which included the promotion of Mairi McAllan MSP to the role of cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition.

Mr Kennedy also welcomed Ms McAllan to her new role and said she had shown ”great willingness to engage with the sector”.

He said he had written personally to Scotland’s first minister to congratulate him on being elected.

“Mr Yousaf’s election comes at a pivotal time, not only for farmers and crofters as we transition to a new era of agricultural policy and support, but for our food and drink sector which contributes so much to Scotland’s economy and will be vital to its future prosperity,” said Mr Kennedy.

“I have invited the First Minister to meet with me and the vice presidents of NFUS on farm to look at the opportunities and key challenges facing our sector and crucially set out what we need to ensure that we continue to help consumers, the environment and rural economies through the provision of fresh, local, sustainable food and drink from Scotland.

Mairi Gougeon has ‘very good grasp’ of role

“There is no constituency or region in Scotland in which farmers and crofters or the wider upstream or downstream businesses supported by the sector don’t play a vital role.”

Mr Kennedy said that Ms Gougeon, who will now head up land reform, has regularly engaged with the industry and has a ”very good grasp” of the role the agricultural industry plays.

“Since August 2021, I have co-chaired the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board with the cabinet secretary to oversee the vital Scottish Government decisions being made to help farmers and crofters deliver on the three top priorities of food production, climate change mitigation and biodiversity enhancement.

“The design and implementation of this new agricultural policy, at which food production must be front and centre, will be critical and I welcome the continuity that the cabinet secretary’s reappointment brings.

“I also welcome the promotion of Mairi McAllan MSP. Given the fundamental role that only active farming and crofting can play in both helping meet climate ambitions and acting as the catalyst for sustainable economic growth, we look forward to continuing that engagement.”