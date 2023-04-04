Unions demand energy relief for farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions demand energy relief for farmers

The four UK farming unions are continuing to lobby for agriculture to be included in the ETTI scheme

By Katrina Macarthur
Leaders of the UK's farming unions recently met in Belfast and issued a joint appeal.
Leaders of the UK’s four farming unions have urged the government to recognise food security concerns as they continue to lobby for agriculture to be included in the Energy and Trade Intensive Industry scheme (ETII).

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president, Martin Kennedy, recently met in Belfast with Ulster Farmers’ Union president, David Brown, Minette Batters, president of NFU and Aled Jones, president of NFU Cymru.

Following the closing of the previous energy support scheme last week, the unions have already written a joint letter to secretary of state Grant Shapps MP, demanding that energy relief is extended to agricultural businesses.

In a joint statement, the leaders said: “For the UK government not to extend the highest level of energy relief to sectors highly dependent on energy to rear, grow and store food is a failure of UK government to recognise the deteriorating position on food security.

“We have been crystal clear in pointing out to government and ministers that unless the ETII scheme is amended to provide support for primary agricultural production, there could be a reduction in domestic food production which may prolong the ongoing food price inflation for consumers.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy travelled to Belfast for the summit.

“There is a cast iron case that, from April 2023, the ETII scheme should be providing the highest-level energy relief to a number of sectors within primary agricultural production alongside the relief that is being offered to food processing and manufacturing.”

The unions said that to offer relief to one without the other is self-defeating if consumer concerns over food shortages and empty shelves are to be addressed.

They added: “Many of our farm businesses are reliant on gas and electricity to produce fresh food and they will struggle to absorb the huge hikes in energy prices that they will face from April 1 onwards.

“It is within the gift of UK government to address genuine food security concerns and to review the classification for higher level support.

“Energy prices are already seriously damaging our ability to produce food and from this weekend, many of our members’ businesses will face an energy cost cliff edge.”

