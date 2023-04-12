Records smashed in Orkney as youngster sells heifer for £6,100

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 14-year-old young farmer from Stromness set a new centre record of £6,100 with the unhaltered champion at the Orkney District Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs overwintering competition.

The event, held at Kirkwall Auction Mart, was judged by Gordon Carroll from Huntly, who was tasked with judging 18 animals from the three local clubs – East Mainland, Sandwick and Harray.

Surpassing the previous centre record of £2,700 for a store animal, was a Limousin cross heifer from the youngest exhibitor in the competition, Rowan Donaldson of Redland.

Bred by Gary Sinclair, Drunton, Harray, she scaled 690kg and was purchased for £1,600 by the Sandwick YFC member back in September, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Appropriately named Lizzie, this heifer is by Ronick Laurence, which has previously bred a Young Farmers’ champion.

The dam was purchased in 2012 at Thainstone as in-calf heifer from Harry Emslie, Aberdeenshire.

Buying back some of his breeding, she sold for £6,100 to Mr Emslie, and will now run as one of the 100 in-calf heifers destined for Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart at Carlisle in December.

The overall champion was won by East Mainland young farmer, Gina Marshall from Cotland in St Ola.

This was a 525kg Limousin cross heifer bred by JWR Moar and Co, Crook, Rendall, which Ms Marshall purchased in October for £1,600.

By Longhirst Joey, she sold to the judge Mr Carroll, for £2,200 or 419p per kg.

In reserve, was a 700kg Limousin cross heifer from last year’s overall winner, Tommy Linklater, Biggings, Rendall.

Bred by Magnus Walker, Copenago, Tankerness, she was purchased at the end of September for £1,280 when she scaled 475kg.

She later made £2,300 to Williamsons Butchers in Kirkwall.

The champion bullock award went to Kelsey Harvey with a Limousin scaling 625kg which sold for £1,920 to Alex Reid, Mill of Haulkerton, Laurencekirk.

Mr Reid also purchased the top price bullock and weight gain champion at £2,240 from Joanna Foubister, Netherton, Holm.

Two Charolais bulls from Robbie Stevenson and Julia Slater of Backakelday, Holm. were entered in the home-bred section and created a lot of interest in the sale ring.

Backakelday Stanley, sold for £5,800 to J and K Stout, Skaill, Westray, while Backakelday Stormzy, made £5,400 to K and K Morgan, Swannay Farm, Evie.

In total, the company sold 644 store and 22 OTM cattle, with bullocks averaging 297.3p per kg (+51.3p on the year) or £1,350 (+£213) and heifers levelling at 301.6p per kg (+56.6p) or £1,342 (+£232).

The Aberdeen-Angus bullocks cashed in at 292p per kg or £1,302, while the Aberdeen-Angus heifers averaged 292.6p per kg or £1,325.

Store heifers topped at 416.7p for a 600kg British Blue from S and H Young, Castle, Stromness, and £2,500 for a 620kg British Blue and a 600kg British Blue both from the same home.

The store bullocks peaked at £1,900 for a pair of 617kg Charolais from Learmonth, Grandon, Firth, and 336.8 p for a 380kg Aberdeen-Angus from K and S Meason, Frustigarth, Shapinsay.

Other leading prices – Heifers – Sam Spence, 705kg, £2,200; Jessica Rendall, 680kg, £1,980; Kenzy Ritch, 630kg, £1,920; Ellis Kerr, 620kg, £1,920; Sam Spence, 680kg, £1,880; Connor Spence, 570kg, £1,850; George Low, 485kg, £1,400. Bullocks – Connor Spence, 620kg, £1,960; Kelsey Harvey, 625kg, £1,920; Graham Low, 605kg, £1,860; George Low, 575kg, £1,500.

Awards – Overall champion and best overwintered heifer – Gina Marshall. Reserve overall and reserve overwintered heifer – Tommy Linklater. Unhaltered champion – Rowan Donaldson. Reserve unhaltered – Ellis Kerr. Best overwintered steer – Kelsey Harvey. Reserve overwintered steer and DLWG champion – Joanna Foubister. DLWG heifer – Tommy Linklater. Best young handler – Kelsey Harvey. Home-bred champion – Sam Spence. Reserve home-bred – Connor Spence.