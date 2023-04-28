Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 951-acre estate near Inverness with a ”wealth of opportunities” is on the market for offers over £6.57m or available to buy as 10 separate lots.

Lairgandour & Scatraig is being sold by Strutt & Parker & John Clegg & Co and is originally a mixed stock, arable and hill farm.

Euan MacCrimmon, director at Strutt & Parker Inverness, said the Scottish estate market has undergone an evolution in recent years and there has been a significant shift in buyer motivations.

“Lairgandour has come to the market at a pivotal time,” he said.

“While many will still value its sporting and residential aspects, it also has a wealth of opportunities in terms of carbon sequestration and diversification. I expect, in the current climate, we won’t be short of interest.”

The landholding has been developed to offer a range of high-quality residential, forestry, agricultural, development and commercial assets, including 709 acres of woodland in the Bheurlaich and Meall Mor Hills which forms one lot.

‘Lairgandour has come to the market at pivotal time’ says director at Strutt & Parker

Planted in 2018, it has shown good growth rates over the past two years, with the potential to produce good volumes of timber when maturity is reached.

The woodland has also been registered under the Woodland Carbon Code and is currently going through validation.

Stutt & Parker say that following a successful validation, it is anticipated that up to 79,564 Pending Issuance Units (PIUs) will be available.

John Clegg & Co director, Harry Graham, said: “Scotland continues to lead the way for the forestry sector and purchasing woodland for environmental purposes is certainly not a new phenomenon. But it has only been recently that we are seeing woodland come to the market with PIUs already in place.

The estate includes 709 acres of woodland which forms one lot

“While few woodlands sold in 2022 had a carbon angle, this is set to change as we move through 2023. We expect it will be a driving factor for the sale of Lairgandour and are anticipating lots of interest from a range of institutional and private buyers.”

The Highlands estate also comes with diversification opportunities, including a farm steading which has planning consent for a change of use, for part demolition and erection of an extension to form a farm shop and café.

There is also a block of agricultural land with frontage onto the River Nairn with planning permission to erect a fishing or tourism lodge which could provide additional income.

A variety of residential properties include a five-bedroom modern home built in 2010, with a heated indoor swimming pool, various outbuildings and just over six acres.

The property is located just south of Inverness and is 13 miles from the airport which provides a variety of domestic and European flights.