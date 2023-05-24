David Leggat MBE nominated for charity award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

David Leggat MBE nominated for charity award

Winners of the Scottish Charity Awards will be announced on June 23.

By Katrina Macarthur
David Leggat MBE has been announced as a finalist in the Trustee of the Year category.
One of Scotland’s best known faces in the agricultural industry has been announced as a finalist in the Trustee of the Year category at this year’s Scottish Charity Awards.

David Leggat MBE, who is in his ninth and final year as a dedicated trustee for rural charity RSABI, is one of 32 individuals and organisations from charities and voluntary groups across the country nominated for the award.

The former auctioneer and executive chair of United Auctions has also served two years as chair of RSABI and has ‘thrown heart and soul’ into everything he has done for the charity.

Mr Leggat has also recruited many new members of the charity’s Supporters’ Scheme and has undertaken media interviews, hosted high profile visitors to his farm in Perthshire and has spoken at meetings around the country.

He put a considerable effort into the charity’s 125th anniversary year and helped run the anniversary dinner, supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, which raised £65,000.

One highlight was last Christmas when David and his wife Vaila sang with gusto, with others from the industry, in RSABI’s adaption of Silent Night.

This was part of the charity’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage farmers and crofters to reconnect and support each other during winter.

Mr Leggat’s heartfelt addition to the campaign helped the video reach well over 100,000 people.

RSABI chair Jimmy McLean said: “David’s energy and enthusiasm has shone through and his contribution to RSABI and the work the charity does to support people in the Scottish agricultural industry has been exemplary.

RSABI chair Jimmy McLean with United Auctions’ George Purves and David Leggat.

“David consistently rises to every challenge he encounters and always has an energetic and positive outlook to support RSABI to deliver its services of providing practical, emotional and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture. David would be a very worthy winner of Trustee of the Year.”

Anna Fowlie, chief Executive of SCVO said: “This year’s record-breaking number of nominations underlines the strength of Scotland’s voluntary sector and the crucial work that we see from charities and voluntary organisations across the country.

“The hard work and dedication of people and organisations like these 32 finalists are making Scotland a better place to live and work.”

A judging panel will determine the winners under nine distinct categories but members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award.

RSABI is encouraging members of the agricultural community to vote for David in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the charity.

The 2023 Scottish Charity Awards winners will be announced at a celebratory awards ceremony in Edinburgh on June 23, hosted by TV presenter Sally Magnusson.

People have until 5pm on Wednesday May 24 to vote and can do by visiting

scvo.scot/vote

