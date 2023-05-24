David Leggat MBE nominated for charity award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s best known faces in the agricultural industry has been announced as a finalist in the Trustee of the Year category at this year’s Scottish Charity Awards.

David Leggat MBE, who is in his ninth and final year as a dedicated trustee for rural charity RSABI, is one of 32 individuals and organisations from charities and voluntary groups across the country nominated for the award.

The former auctioneer and executive chair of United Auctions has also served two years as chair of RSABI and has ‘thrown heart and soul’ into everything he has done for the charity.

Mr Leggat has also recruited many new members of the charity’s Supporters’ Scheme and has undertaken media interviews, hosted high profile visitors to his farm in Perthshire and has spoken at meetings around the country.

He put a considerable effort into the charity’s 125th anniversary year and helped run the anniversary dinner, supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, which raised £65,000.

One highlight was last Christmas when David and his wife Vaila sang with gusto, with others from the industry, in RSABI’s adaption of Silent Night.

This was part of the charity’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage farmers and crofters to reconnect and support each other during winter.

Mr Leggat’s heartfelt addition to the campaign helped the video reach well over 100,000 people.

RSABI chair Jimmy McLean said: “David’s energy and enthusiasm has shone through and his contribution to RSABI and the work the charity does to support people in the Scottish agricultural industry has been exemplary.

“David consistently rises to every challenge he encounters and always has an energetic and positive outlook to support RSABI to deliver its services of providing practical, emotional and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture. David would be a very worthy winner of Trustee of the Year.”

Anna Fowlie, chief Executive of SCVO said: “This year’s record-breaking number of nominations underlines the strength of Scotland’s voluntary sector and the crucial work that we see from charities and voluntary organisations across the country.

“The hard work and dedication of people and organisations like these 32 finalists are making Scotland a better place to live and work.”

A judging panel will determine the winners under nine distinct categories but members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award.

RSABI is encouraging members of the agricultural community to vote for David in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the charity.

The 2023 Scottish Charity Awards winners will be announced at a celebratory awards ceremony in Edinburgh on June 23, hosted by TV presenter Sally Magnusson.

People have until 5pm on Wednesday May 24 to vote and can do by visiting

scvo.scot/vote