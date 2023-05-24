New Agri-Demo Arena to feature at RHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Agri-Demo Arena to feature at RHS

The area will be a platform for showcasing innovative machinery and technology.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Royal Highland Show is calling for applications to feature in its Agri-Demo Arena.
Applications are now open for this year’s new Agri-Demo Arena at the Royal Highland Show.

The area will be a platform for showcasing the innovative machinery and technology that is shaping the future of agriculture and will feature an outdoor demonstration arena and indoor marquee.

It will also be home to the winners of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Technical Innovation Awards.

Earlier this week, the Royal Highland Show opened applications to businesses already exhibiting at the show or that have entered the Technical Innovation Awards.

The new arena has already received a strong number of applications from a wide variety of companies, with slots free to apply for.

Businesses can choose to host either a product demonstration or an industry talk and applications must fit into one of the following categories: machines; appliances; technical components; or important ancillary equipment.

Christo Shepherd, RHASS chief steward of Technical Innovation said: “We are delighted to be shining a spotlight on those companies at the forefront of agricultural innovation this year with our new Agri-Demo Arena.

“As part of the RHASS mission to support and promote agriculture, this area will bring attention to the exciting products that are shaping the future of our sector. I would encourage our exhibitors to apply and have their products front and centre on the global stage that is the Royal Highland Show.”

The Royal Highland Show will take place at Ingliston on 22 to 25 June and tickets, including car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate.

Tickets are limited in number and with Friday and Saturday selling out in 2022, it is advised to purchase early, especially with the new addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie music event on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 this year.

Applications for the new arena have been sent to exhibitors and for any others who are interested, it is encouraged to email the trade stand team at tradestands@rhass.org.uk.

