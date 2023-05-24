New Agri-Demo Arena to feature at RHS

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Applications are now open for this year’s new Agri-Demo Arena at the Royal Highland Show.

The area will be a platform for showcasing the innovative machinery and technology that is shaping the future of agriculture and will feature an outdoor demonstration arena and indoor marquee.

It will also be home to the winners of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Technical Innovation Awards.

Earlier this week, the Royal Highland Show opened applications to businesses already exhibiting at the show or that have entered the Technical Innovation Awards.

The new arena has already received a strong number of applications from a wide variety of companies, with slots free to apply for.

Businesses can choose to host either a product demonstration or an industry talk and applications must fit into one of the following categories: machines; appliances; technical components; or important ancillary equipment.

Christo Shepherd, RHASS chief steward of Technical Innovation said: “We are delighted to be shining a spotlight on those companies at the forefront of agricultural innovation this year with our new Agri-Demo Arena.

“As part of the RHASS mission to support and promote agriculture, this area will bring attention to the exciting products that are shaping the future of our sector. I would encourage our exhibitors to apply and have their products front and centre on the global stage that is the Royal Highland Show.”

The Royal Highland Show will take place at Ingliston on 22 to 25 June and tickets, including car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate.

Tickets are limited in number and with Friday and Saturday selling out in 2022, it is advised to purchase early, especially with the new addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie music event on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 this year.

Applications for the new arena have been sent to exhibitors and for any others who are interested, it is encouraged to email the trade stand team at tradestands@rhass.org.uk.