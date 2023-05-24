Birness wins the overall award at Thainstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New season lambs met an excellent trade at Thainstone and averaged £165.62.

The show and sale of Suffolk and Suffolk cross prime lambs, sponsored by Towns and Carnie, was judged by Michael Wilson of Wo0dhead Bros, Turriff.

Overall champion went to pure lambs scaling 46kg from the Stuart family, Milltown of Birrness, which later sold for £160. The reserve champions from the same family scaled 51kg and made £188.