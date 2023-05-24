Farming Birness wins the overall award at Thainstone New season lambs averaged £165.62 By Katrina Macarthur May 24 2023, 11.23am Share Birness wins the overall award at Thainstone Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/5721916/birness-wins-the-overall-award-at-thainstone/ Copy Link To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Judge Michael Wilson of Woodhead Bros and Sandy Carnie of sponsors presents the overall award to Melvin Stuart, Milltown of Birness, with 46kg lambs selling for ?190 Picture shows; The show and sale of Suffolk and Suffolk cross prime lambs sponsored by Towns and Carnie. . Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 12/05/2023 [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up New season lambs met an excellent trade at Thainstone and averaged £165.62. The show and sale of Suffolk and Suffolk cross prime lambs, sponsored by Towns and Carnie, was judged by Michael Wilson of Wo0dhead Bros, Turriff. Overall champion went to pure lambs scaling 46kg from the Stuart family, Milltown of Birrness, which later sold for £160. The reserve champions from the same family scaled 51kg and made £188. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close