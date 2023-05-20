Sally Mair: Meet SAYFC north region chair

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Name: Sally Mair

Club: Turriff & district JAC

What’s your background?

I grew up on a family dairy farm on the outskirts of Turriff with my 3 siblings which originally milked 350 Holsteins alongside a flock of pedigree Suffolks.

What do you do for an occupation?

I am at home working on the family farm with my brother Kenny. In 2017 we dispersed our herd of dairy cattle and now run a mixed unit which is mainly beef and sheep.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I am delighted to be elected on as North chairperson for the year ahead. Previously, I sat as club and district chair in 2021/22.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I joined Young Farmers relatively late compared to some. I had an extremely busy childhood with all my hobbies (horse riding, swimming, running and shooting) so I didn’t have time to join. I left home at 16 and moved to Kinross where I joined Young Farmers to meet people in the area out with work. It really helped me settle into the area and made friends out with work.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

By far being selected to climb Kilimanjaro with 7 fellow young farmers from across Scotland. We are extremely lucky with the travel opportunities within Young Farmers and it is something I would absolutely encourage anyone to apply for.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

Spring time once all the lambs and calves are turned out to field and skipping around in the sunshine.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

General awareness of impeccable attention to detail and care of racehorses. Having worked within the industry after leaving school, I saw first hand the amount of work and individual care each and every racehorse gets its truly an incredible industry.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has pushed me outside my comfort zone and I now have friends for life across the country.

What are your life ambitions?

In terms of farming, continue to work alongside my brother to progress our pedigree Beef Shorthorn herd and hopefully one day win the Royal Highland Show with a home-bred animal.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

You will gain friends for life and the opportunities within Young Farmers are extraordinary. There truly is something for everyone from a farming background or not. I would encourage absolutely everyone.