Scottish SPCA urges public: ‘Call us before it’s too late’

The Scottish SPCA is urging pet owners to call the animal helpline “before it’s too late”.

The call comes after a 16% rise in the number of animals coming into its care needing treatment.

In 2022, 3,737 animals needed some form of veterinary care on arrival, compared to 3,225 in 2021.

One pet who needed treatment was brought into the rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell, said: “Bentley the dog came into our Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre after his owners could no longer afford to treat his medical issues.

“He had been with them for six years, but the cost of treating his skin problems and allergies had simply become too much.

She continued: “He had developed atopic skin disease and our team had to treat him with eye drops, steroids, medicated baths, supplements and a specialist diet.

“After a long course of treatment, he fully recovered and has also been adopted into a loving new family.”

Scottish SPCA urges public to ask for help

Popular companion animals – such as dogs and cats – and horses saw the biggest increase.

This suggests the rise may be due to owners struggling to cope with vet bills for their pets in the cost-of-living crisis.

The number of cats needing vet treatment rose by 11% and dogs by 24%. In terms of small animals, ferrets and rabbits saw the biggest rise in animals needing medical care, with a 10% and a massive 109% increase respectively.

The number of horses needing medical treatment saw the largest rise, jumping from 17 in 2021, to 47 in 2022, a huge increase of 176%.

Ms Campbell continued: “We know from the increase in companion animals coming into our care in poor condition that vet bills are an issue for a lot of people.

“In many cases, had their owner sought help sooner, we may have been able to prevent the issue becoming as severe.

Please pick up the phone if you need help

“Our message is simple, please pick up the phone if you need help.

“Our helpline advisors can find ways to support people who are struggling and keep people and their pets together.

“Prevention is part of our name and we’d much rather help people before issues mount up and an animal begins to suffer.”

While the Scottish SPCA can not pay for treatment or food for animals it said it knew of other organisations who may be able to help.

She continued: “Nala the cat came into our care due to health issues. She was admitted to our Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre vet clinic because her owner couldn’t afford her vet fees.

“She had a huge umbilical hernia that required repair, a reoccurring prolapsed anus and an injury to one of her hind legs.

“We believe the injury may have been due to an untreated fracture, which has fused the growth plates and caused her to have one leg significantly shorter than the other.”

Adding: “Bentley and Nala are some of the lucky ones but we know that the escalating cost-of-living is putting pressure on animal welfare like never before. We’d hate to think that any pets are slipping through the cracks.”

Anyone who has concerns about an animal, or needs advice and support, can call the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.