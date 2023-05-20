Scottish SPCA urges public: ‘Call us before it’s too late’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish SPCA urges public: ‘Call us before it’s too late’

Bentley the dog was rescued in Aberdeenshire after his owners could no longer afford to treat him.

By Louise Glen
Pictures of a small dog named Bentley. There are two pictures of the dog, one in a garden, and one of him inside a house. He looks as though his skin is red in the first picture with irritated skin.
Bentley the Dog was taken in to the Scottish SPCA. Image Scottish SPCA.

The Scottish SPCA is urging pet owners to call the animal helpline “before it’s too late”.

The call comes after a 16% rise in the number of animals coming into its care needing treatment.

In 2022, 3,737 animals needed some form of veterinary care on arrival, compared to 3,225 in 2021.

One pet who needed treatment was brought into the rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell, said: “Bentley the dog came into our Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre after his owners could no longer afford to treat his medical issues.

“He had been with them for six years, but the cost of treating his skin problems and allergies had simply become too much.

A tabby gat - coloured white and red - called Talla sitting inside a house with her green eyes looking at a camera. Image; Scottish SPCA.
Nala the cat.  Image: Scottish SPCA.

She continued: “He had developed atopic skin disease and our team had to treat him with eye drops, steroids, medicated baths, supplements and a specialist diet.

“After a long course of treatment, he fully recovered and has also been adopted into a loving new family.”

Scottish SPCA urges public to ask for help

Popular companion animals – such as dogs and cats – and horses saw the biggest increase.

This suggests the rise may be due to owners struggling to cope with vet bills for their pets in the cost-of-living crisis.

The number of cats needing vet treatment rose by 11% and dogs by 24%. In terms of small animals, ferrets and rabbits saw the biggest rise in animals needing medical care, with a 10% and a massive 109% increase respectively.

The number of horses needing medical treatment saw the largest rise, jumping from 17 in 2021, to 47 in 2022, a huge increase of 176%.

Ms Campbell continued: “We know from the increase in companion animals coming into our care in poor condition that vet bills are an issue for a lot of people.

“In many cases, had their owner sought help sooner, we may have been able to prevent the issue becoming as severe.

Please pick up the phone if you need help

“Our message is simple, please pick up the phone if you need help.

“Our helpline advisors can find ways to support people who are struggling and keep people and their pets together.

Nala the cat had an untreated injury when she arrived at the Scottish SPCA. Image Scottish SPCA.

“Prevention is part of our name and we’d much rather help people before issues mount up and an animal begins to suffer.”

While the Scottish SPCA can not pay for treatment or food for animals it said it knew of other organisations who may be able to help.

She continued: “Nala the cat came into our care due to health issues. She was admitted to our Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre vet clinic because her owner couldn’t afford her vet fees.

“She had a huge umbilical hernia that required repair, a reoccurring prolapsed anus and an injury to one of her hind legs.

“We believe the injury may have been due to an untreated fracture, which has fused the growth plates and caused her to have one leg significantly shorter than the other.”

Adding: “Bentley and Nala are some of the lucky ones but we know that the escalating cost-of-living is putting pressure on animal welfare like never before. We’d hate to think that any pets are slipping through the cracks.”

Anyone who has concerns about an animal, or needs advice and support, can call the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

 

