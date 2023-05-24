RSABI opens entries for Great Glen Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RSABI opens entries for Great Glen Challenge

The outdoor event takes place on Friday August 25

By Katrina Macarthur
Lois Newton, partner of land and rural business at Gillespie Macandrew, Carol McLaren chief executive of RSABI and Sam Conington, solicitor, land and rural business at Gillespie Macandrew.
Lois Newton, partner of land and rural business at Gillespie Macandrew, Carol McLaren chief executive of RSABI and Sam Conington, solicitor, land and rural business at Gillespie Macandrew.

Rural charity RSABI is launching its annual drive for teams to take part in this year’s Great Glen Challenge in August.

The outdoors team event will take place on Friday August 25 and will be sponsored by legal advisors to the rural sector Gillespie Macandrew.

Last year’s event raised over £42,000 to support the work of RSABI which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.

As well as offering an event with a unique team-building spirit, the Great Glen Challenge also highlights the importance of fitness in maintaining good physical and mental health.

Nine out of 10 calls RSABI receives to its helpline – 0808 1234 555 – now involve emotional support and demand for its counselling services has trebled during the past year.

Competing teams of four plus a support driver will take on the multi-sports race, with four designated stages set out between Fort Augustus and Fort William, covering a scenic 49km route.

Competitors will cycle, kayak, walk, and run to a prize-giving reception at Neptune’s Staircase, located at the end of the route, with the designated driver picking up and dropping off fellow team members at various locations along the Great Glen Way.

Consisting of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk, and 17km run, the event is designed to challenge teams, encouraging dedication and teamwork from the onset of training up until the day of the event.

After competing in the 2022 Great Glen Challenge, Gillespie Macandrew has signed up as this year’s overall event sponsor and will also have two of their own teams competing in the event.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, said: “Now in its 11th year, the event is very popular and our thanks go to all those who have taken part in the past and everyone signing up this year.”

Entries to the Great Glen challenge are now open.

Teams can be submitted by completing the sign-up form which is available on the RSABI event page: www.rsabi.org.uk/event/rsabi-great-glen-challenge-2023/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks