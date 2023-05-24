RSABI opens entries for Great Glen Challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural charity RSABI is launching its annual drive for teams to take part in this year’s Great Glen Challenge in August.

The outdoors team event will take place on Friday August 25 and will be sponsored by legal advisors to the rural sector Gillespie Macandrew.

Last year’s event raised over £42,000 to support the work of RSABI which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.

As well as offering an event with a unique team-building spirit, the Great Glen Challenge also highlights the importance of fitness in maintaining good physical and mental health.

Nine out of 10 calls RSABI receives to its helpline – 0808 1234 555 – now involve emotional support and demand for its counselling services has trebled during the past year.

Competing teams of four plus a support driver will take on the multi-sports race, with four designated stages set out between Fort Augustus and Fort William, covering a scenic 49km route.

Competitors will cycle, kayak, walk, and run to a prize-giving reception at Neptune’s Staircase, located at the end of the route, with the designated driver picking up and dropping off fellow team members at various locations along the Great Glen Way.

Consisting of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk, and 17km run, the event is designed to challenge teams, encouraging dedication and teamwork from the onset of training up until the day of the event.

After competing in the 2022 Great Glen Challenge, Gillespie Macandrew has signed up as this year’s overall event sponsor and will also have two of their own teams competing in the event.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, said: “Now in its 11th year, the event is very popular and our thanks go to all those who have taken part in the past and everyone signing up this year.”

Entries to the Great Glen challenge are now open.

Teams can be submitted by completing the sign-up form which is available on the RSABI event page: www.rsabi.org.uk/event/rsabi-great-glen-challenge-2023/