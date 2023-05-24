Richard E Grant makes ’emotional’ return to Aberdeen following wife’s death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard E Grant has paid an emotional visit to the north-east for the first time since his Aberdeen-born wife died.

The award-winning actor is in the Granite City today as part of his book tour.

Ahead of the show, he posted a video online sharing that his return to the city has been “emotionally charged”, adding how much he misses his late wife.

Joan Washington, a voice coach, grew up in the north-east and was married to Grant for 35 years before her death in September 2021.

She had been diagnosed with lung cancer the previous year.

Support from fans

In the video, he said: “My wife was born and grew up in Aberdeen, the Granite City, sparkling with the sun out today.

“It’s the first time I’ve been back since she died, it’s been very emotionally charged and also comforting. God, do I miss her.”

Fans have flooded his social media accounts with supportive comments since he shared the video.

Taking to the stage tonight

An Evening with Richard E Grant will take place at the Music Hall from 7.30pm this evening.

The actor will take to the stage to discuss his book, A Pocketful of Happiness, which was released in September last year and reflects on “love and loss”.

He was inspired to write the memoir after his wife challenged him to “find a pocketful of happiness in every day” following her death.

As well as sharing stories from his life and career, Grant will be answering questions from the audience.