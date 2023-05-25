Increased entries forward for Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Increased entries forward for Royal Highland Show

The four-day event at Ingliston will accommodate 5,135 livestock and horses.

By Katrina Macarthur
SHOWSTOPPER: The Highland Hall at Ingliston will accommodate 928 beef and dairy cattle during the four-day event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
SHOWSTOPPER: The Highland Hall at Ingliston will accommodate 928 beef and dairy cattle during the four-day event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

More than 5,000 livestock and equestrian entries have been confirmed for this year’s Royal Highland Show, an increase of 263 on the year.

The event, due to take place at Ingliston from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June, has attracted 5,135 entries to include 928 beef and dairy cattle, and 2,089 sheep.

Native breeds of beef cattle have increased on the year, with Beef Shorthorns at 104 entries, Highland cattle entries at 97 and Aberdeen-Angus at 71.

Dairy cattle numbers are slightly down on 2022 at 121 entries, with the Holstein section leading the way at 46 entries and the Ayrshires following behind at 24 entries.

Entries include 928 beef and dairy cattle, and 2,089 sheep

In the sheep, entries are ahead of last year’s 1,919, with 2,089 forward for this year’s event including 174 Beltex and 142 Texels.

Several of the classes are up on 2022 figures including 83 Suffolks, up from 63 last year and the North Country Cheviot hill-type at 46, against 29 entries in 2022.

Meanwhile, goat entries are at a 10-year high, attracting 140 overall, and the heavy horse section has attracted 397 entries.

More than 2,000 sheep are entered for this year’s event.

The Miniature Shetland classes have seen the largest increase this year of 68 entries, compared to 59 last year.

Single heavy horse driven exhibitors will now be able to qualify for the brand new Horse of the Year Show Heavy Horse Driven Championship which takes place at the NEC Birmingham in October.

As always, this year’s 42 entries will deliver a tremendous spectacle in the main ring on the Saturday.

Goat section hits a 10-year high with entries

David Tennant, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said: “Everything is gearing up for another bumper year at the Royal Highland Show. After the return of the full show last year, exhibitors are well and truly back in action and that is reflected in the strong entry numbers for this year.

“Good luck to our competitors and I look forward to seeing everyone again this June.”

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate.

The tickets are limited in number and with Friday and Saturday selling out in 2022, it is advised to purchase early, especially with the new addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie music event on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 this year.

For further information and to purchase tickets visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks