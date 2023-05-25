Increased entries forward for Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 5,000 livestock and equestrian entries have been confirmed for this year’s Royal Highland Show, an increase of 263 on the year.

The event, due to take place at Ingliston from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June, has attracted 5,135 entries to include 928 beef and dairy cattle, and 2,089 sheep.

Native breeds of beef cattle have increased on the year, with Beef Shorthorns at 104 entries, Highland cattle entries at 97 and Aberdeen-Angus at 71.

Dairy cattle numbers are slightly down on 2022 at 121 entries, with the Holstein section leading the way at 46 entries and the Ayrshires following behind at 24 entries.

In the sheep, entries are ahead of last year’s 1,919, with 2,089 forward for this year’s event including 174 Beltex and 142 Texels.

Several of the classes are up on 2022 figures including 83 Suffolks, up from 63 last year and the North Country Cheviot hill-type at 46, against 29 entries in 2022.

Meanwhile, goat entries are at a 10-year high, attracting 140 overall, and the heavy horse section has attracted 397 entries.

The Miniature Shetland classes have seen the largest increase this year of 68 entries, compared to 59 last year.

Single heavy horse driven exhibitors will now be able to qualify for the brand new Horse of the Year Show Heavy Horse Driven Championship which takes place at the NEC Birmingham in October.

As always, this year’s 42 entries will deliver a tremendous spectacle in the main ring on the Saturday.

David Tennant, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said: “Everything is gearing up for another bumper year at the Royal Highland Show. After the return of the full show last year, exhibitors are well and truly back in action and that is reflected in the strong entry numbers for this year.

“Good luck to our competitors and I look forward to seeing everyone again this June.”

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate.

The tickets are limited in number and with Friday and Saturday selling out in 2022, it is advised to purchase early, especially with the new addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie music event on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 this year.

For further information and to purchase tickets visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.