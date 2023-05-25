Crime & Courts Keith man guilty of downloading child abuse videos of newborn babies The jury heard David Small was caught by police with more than 750 videos and upwards of 80 images of children. By David McPhee May 25 2023, 11.45am Share Keith man guilty of downloading child abuse videos of newborn babies Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5765407/keith-man-guilty-of-having-child-abuse-videos-of-newborn-babies/ Copy Link David Small was found guilty to two charges of downloading and possessing indecent images of children and a third of possessing extreme porn. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]