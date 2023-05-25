[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity set up to provide pick-ups and 4×4 cars to the Ukraine army has completed its mission of sending 100 vehicles to the country’s Eastern front.

The rural charity – Pick-ups for peace – recently beat the target after 160 volunteers from all over the UK drove 104 vehicles, including two ambulances and a campervan, to Ukraine.

Marking the milestone at a dinner in Lviv, the group were joined by Ukrainian military and humanitarian strategists who confirmed how crucial the vehicles are for communities in and around the frontlines.

The charity has now set their sights on the next 100 vehicles and are scaling up their operations as they commit to the long haul.

Vince Gillingham, co-founder of the charity, who has just completed his fourth mission to Ukraine said the target has been achieved ahead of the June schedule.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have donated vehicles and funds, and our drivers,” he said.

“Each convoy is getting bigger – there were 66 volunteers in the most recent one. A dozen of the participants were under the age of 25 and had raised thousands of pounds each to donate and transport a vehicle. Others have given vehicles even though they will struggle to replace them.”

Mark Laird, another co-founder newly back from his fourth convoy to Ukraine, said: “I have worked with hundreds of people in Lviv and every one of them is either fighting in this war, or has family members and friends that are doing so. The Ukrainians are fighting this war on our behalf, and we are very fortunate that they are willing to do this.

“Now that we have charity status, we have a stronger platform on which to build, and we are looking to throw the net wide open to all sources of 4x4s. The UK’s farming and rural community are fundamental to this cause, and we are deeply grateful to all those who have funded us so far, as well as the 160 volunteers who have driven vehicles. We won’t give up. Russia wants us to get bored and back off, but we are doubling down.”