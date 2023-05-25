Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity delivers hundreds of 4×4 vehicles to Ukraine

Pick-ups for Peace has hit its target in delivering 100 vehicles to the frontline.

By Katrina Macarthur
WAR EFFORT: Pick-Ups For Peace has delivered its 100th vehicle to Ukraine.
WAR EFFORT: Pick-Ups For Peace has delivered its 100th vehicle to Ukraine.

A charity set up to provide pick-ups and 4×4 cars to the Ukraine army has completed its mission of sending 100 vehicles to the country’s Eastern front.

The rural charity – Pick-ups for peace – recently beat the target after 160 volunteers from all over the UK drove 104 vehicles, including two ambulances and a campervan, to Ukraine.

Marking the milestone at a dinner in Lviv, the group were joined by Ukrainian military and humanitarian strategists who confirmed how crucial the vehicles are for communities in and around the frontlines.

The charity has now set their sights on the next 100 vehicles and are scaling up their operations as they commit to the long haul.

UK volunteers drove 104 vehicles to Ukraine

Vince Gillingham, co-founder of the charity, who has just completed his fourth mission to Ukraine said the target has been achieved ahead of the June schedule.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have donated vehicles and funds, and our drivers,” he said.

Flag of Ukraine.
Pick-ups for Peace is looking to throw the net wide open to all sources of 4x4s to send to Ukraine.

“Each convoy is getting bigger – there were 66 volunteers in the most recent one. A dozen of the participants were under the age of 25 and had raised thousands of pounds each to donate and transport a vehicle. Others have given vehicles even though they will struggle to replace them.”

Mark Laird, another co-founder newly back from his fourth convoy to Ukraine, said: “I have worked with hundreds of people in Lviv and every one of them is either fighting in this war, or has family members and friends that are doing so. The Ukrainians are fighting this war on our behalf, and we are very fortunate that they are willing to do this.

‘The Ukrainians are fighting this war on our behalf’ says Pick-ups for Peace co-founder

“Now that we have charity status, we have a stronger platform on which to build, and we are looking to throw the net wide open to all sources of 4x4s. The UK’s farming and rural community are fundamental to this cause, and we are deeply grateful to all those who have funded us so far, as well as the 160 volunteers who have driven vehicles. We won’t give up. Russia wants us to get bored and back off, but we are doubling down.”

