Highlands & Islands Cruise ship passengers airlifted after falling ill near Shetland The three passengers were taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. By Mike Merritt May 25 2023, 12.15pm Three cruise ship passengers have been airlifted to dry land after falling ill. The trio, all in their 60s, were taken off by the Shetland Coastguard's helicopter after developing medical problems. The passengers became ill about 50 miles east of Sumburgh and the alarm was raised at about 5.45pm on Wednesday. Coastguards picked the three passengers up and transferred them into the care of ambulance staff an hour later. They were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. Their condition is unknown.
