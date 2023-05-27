Monzie Farms takes champion at the Caledonian Marts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monzie Farms takes champion at the Caledonian Marts

The Limousin prime stock show was judged by Tim Brocklehurst from Jedburgh.

By Katrina Macarthur
This Limousin cross heifer from Monzie Farms won the championship.
A tremendous entry of prime cattle was forward at Caledonian Marts in Stirling for its Limousin prime stock show and sale.

The firm sold 187 cattle including 77 bullocks, heifers and young bulls, with the show judged by Tim Brocklehurst from Jedburgh.

Mr Brocklehurst awarded the overall champion ticket to a Limousin cross heifer from Monzie Farms, Crieff.

She scaled 552kg and later sold for top price per kilo at 362p per kg or £1,998 to Bowland Foods, Preston.

The reserve ticket went to Aberdeenshire producers, Ross Brothers from Wardhead, Strichen.

This was the second prize winner to the champion, a 628kg Limousin cross heifer which made 350p per kg or £2,198 to Fraser Butchers, Stranraer.

The prime heifers averaged 299p per kg, while the prime bullocks levelled at 303p per kg and sold to 345p per kg for a Limousin from Walter Dandie, Learielaw, Broxburn and to £2,318 for a British Blue from Ross Brothers, Wardhead, Strichen.

Bulls averaged 320p per kg and sold to 325p per kg for a Limousin from Matthew Jack, Carriston and to £2,215 for a Limousin from the same home.

A British Blue from the Patersons, Upper Auchenlay, Dunblane, led the OTM cattle at 294p per kg or £2,650.

PRIZE LIST

Limousin bullocks (Under 30 months) – 1, W Dandie, Learielaw 632kg 345p £2181 purchased by T Johnston, Butchers, Falkirk; 2, R Cook, Kinneil Mill 704kg 312p £2197 purchased by Bowland Foods, Preston; 3, Monzie Farms, Crieff 528kg 328p £1732 purchased by W Stark, Twechar. Limousin heifer (Under 30 months) – 1, Monzie Farms, Crieff 552kg 362p £1998 purchased by Bowland Foods, Preston; 2,
Ross Brothers, Wardhead 628kg 350p £2198 purchased by Fraser
Butchers, Stranraer; 3, W Dandie, Learielaw 614kg 340p £2088 purchased by David Comrie, Butchers, Comrie. Limousin bulls (Under 30 months) – 1, M Jack, Carriston 630kg 325p £2048; 2, M Jack, Carriston 692kg 320p £2215; 3, R Cook, Kinneil Mill 616kg 318p £1959.

