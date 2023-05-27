Monzie Farms takes champion at the Caledonian Marts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tremendous entry of prime cattle was forward at Caledonian Marts in Stirling for its Limousin prime stock show and sale.

The firm sold 187 cattle including 77 bullocks, heifers and young bulls, with the show judged by Tim Brocklehurst from Jedburgh.

Mr Brocklehurst awarded the overall champion ticket to a Limousin cross heifer from Monzie Farms, Crieff.

She scaled 552kg and later sold for top price per kilo at 362p per kg or £1,998 to Bowland Foods, Preston.

The reserve ticket went to Aberdeenshire producers, Ross Brothers from Wardhead, Strichen.

This was the second prize winner to the champion, a 628kg Limousin cross heifer which made 350p per kg or £2,198 to Fraser Butchers, Stranraer.

The prime heifers averaged 299p per kg, while the prime bullocks levelled at 303p per kg and sold to 345p per kg for a Limousin from Walter Dandie, Learielaw, Broxburn and to £2,318 for a British Blue from Ross Brothers, Wardhead, Strichen.

Bulls averaged 320p per kg and sold to 325p per kg for a Limousin from Matthew Jack, Carriston and to £2,215 for a Limousin from the same home.

A British Blue from the Patersons, Upper Auchenlay, Dunblane, led the OTM cattle at 294p per kg or £2,650.

PRIZE LIST

Limousin bullocks (Under 30 months) – 1, W Dandie, Learielaw 632kg 345p £2181 purchased by T Johnston, Butchers, Falkirk; 2, R Cook, Kinneil Mill 704kg 312p £2197 purchased by Bowland Foods, Preston; 3, Monzie Farms, Crieff 528kg 328p £1732 purchased by W Stark, Twechar. Limousin heifer (Under 30 months) – 1, Monzie Farms, Crieff 552kg 362p £1998 purchased by Bowland Foods, Preston; 2,

Ross Brothers, Wardhead 628kg 350p £2198 purchased by Fraser

Butchers, Stranraer; 3, W Dandie, Learielaw 614kg 340p £2088 purchased by David Comrie, Butchers, Comrie. Limousin bulls (Under 30 months) – 1, M Jack, Carriston 630kg 325p £2048; 2, M Jack, Carriston 692kg 320p £2215; 3, R Cook, Kinneil Mill 616kg 318p £1959.