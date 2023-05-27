English exam a ‘stumbling block’ for fishing industry, says north-east MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
English exam a ‘stumbling block’ for fishing industry, says north-east MP

Immigration minister to look into it but warns against 'false hope'

By Keith Findlay
Fisherman at sea.
The Scottish fishing industry has relied on migrant workers for years. Image: Action Press/Shutterstock

Easier English language tests for migrant workers could be a “game changer” for the north-east fishing fleet, it has been claimed.

New immigration rules prohibit foreign nationals from working in UK territorial waters – within 12 nautical miles – without a skilled worker visa.

These require a higher level of English which those applying for them may not have.

Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid recently met Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick to discuss the issue.

Industry relies on migrant workers

The north-east MP made the case for the English language test standard to be lowered from B1 (intermediate) to A2 (elementary), which is thought to be a more appropriate level.

Mr Jenrick has now pledged to look at the rules and see if changes need to be made.

The Scottish fleet has for years relied on crew from countries such as Philippines, Ghana and Sri Lanka.

Fisherman at sea.
Image: Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association chief executive Mike Park warned a Home Office decision to move fishers onto the list of “skilled” workers in short supply “is immaterial if we can’t get the foreign fishers through the English requirement”.

He added: “Non-UK fishers coming to work here mainly reside in the lower social castes of their own country where exposure to English… is not readily available although, they do have enough verbal English to maintain a safe working environment.

“We have made this situation clear to the UK government but it seems there are none so deaf as those that wont listen.”

Scottish fishing industry chief Mike Park
Scottish fishing industry chief Mike Park. Image: Emma Speirs /DC Thomson

Mr Duguid said: “The industry has made it clear to me the standard required for the English test, particularly the written aspect, is more comprehensive than it needs to be.

“They also tell me fishermen are passing every other requirement of the skilled worker’s visa except the B1 level of English.”

Share your views on labour shortages in our comments section at the foot of this article

In a House of Commons debate on the issue this week, Mr Duguid said: “I think we all can agree the system of using transit visas which, technically, allowed fishermen to enter the country on the basis of ‘transiting’ outside the 12 nautical mile limit to work, was not fit for purpose.

“I have long advocated the use of the points-based immigration system.

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“One stumbling block, however, is the current standard of the English written language test.

“The industry has asked for – as a proposal – the standard required to be reduced from B1 to A2.

“If such a move could be made on the English language testing, that could be a game changer in helping this vital industry and our coastal communities not just survive but thrive – as we all know that they can.”

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael:
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael: “We need a system that actually respects the rights of those who come here and contribute to our industry.” Image: Shutterstock

Mr Jenrick committed to look into the concerns raised by Mr Duguid, as well as a Democatic Unionist MP from Northern Ireland, but did not want to “give false hope”.

The minister said: “The fishing sector has been using transit visas erroneously, in our view, for a number of years without consequence.

“It was vital to correct that given the labour abuse that we saw in some parts of the sector.

English language ‘fundamental’

“Foreign nationals coming to work in the UK, on land or on our waters, should comply with the immigration system. That includes the firms that are looking to hire those workers.

“The English language requirement is fundamental to successful integration into British society, helping visa holders to participate in community life and work.”

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick. Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Orkney and Shetland Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael warned the industry’s supply of labour “simply is not there”.

He added: “We need a system that actually respects the rights of those who come here and contribute to our industry, and who keep our coastal and island communities growing and thriving.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]