Business Farming

Pedigree sheep in demand at Borderway Mart

The May Fair and Spring Fling sales peaked at 7,500gns

By Katrina Macarthur
Woodies Juicy ET topped the Beltex offering at 3,000gns.
Woodies Juicy ET topped the Beltex offering at 3,000gns.

Badger Face Texels led the way at Borderway Mart’s May Fair pedigree sheep sale at Carlisle when a January born weaned ewe lamb sold for 7,500gns.

Harrison and Hetherington sold Badger Face Texels, Beltex, Blue Texel and Dutch Spotted females from leading flocks throughout the UK.

The top price lot was Knockmult Eternal, a daughter of the 8,000gns Duhonw, from Millen Russell, Co Londonderry.

Bred out of the £4,500 Sunnybank Colourful, which bred the 10,000gns Sunnybank Cover Girl, she sold to Henry Jewitt from Barnard Castle, Co Durham.

Just behind at 7,000gns, was a Dutch Spotted January born tup lamb named Milltown Grizzly Grant, from T Jackson, Co Down.

He is an embryo by Carlaustan Extrovert, bred out of Glencoy Cherry, which was purchased for 9,000gns, and sold to Messrs Middleton, Carnforth, Lancashire.

The Beltex offering topped at 3,000gns for a ewe lamb from Stuart Wood’s Woodies flock at Broadwater, Skene, Westhill.

This was Woodies Juicy, a January-born ET by the 16,000gns Woodies Explosive that sired Alan Millar’s 50,000gns and 45,000gns shearling rams.

The dam is the Woodhow Dakota-sired Kingledores Felicity, which is in turn out of the noted Kingledores Bessy.

She was sold online to the Usk Vale team of Willy Davies and Paul Rowlands.

At 1,500gns, was the ewe lamb pair, Woodies Jellybean ET and Woodies Jamjar ET, from the flock.

Selling to John Shedden and Sons for their Newfield Mains flock near Kilmarnock, these two are by the 30,000gns Borderesk Finders Keepers and out of Woodies Glitter, a Bailey Brook CR7 daughter.

Allen Shortt from Northern Ireland, topped the Blue Texels at 2,000gns for the ewe lamb Derg Hottie, when sold to Messrs Evans, Cardiff.

She is a January born embryo by Drumard Ed, which has sired progeny to 20,000gns out of a Derg Dakota dam, which has bred lambs to 4,800gns.

Trade reached 2,o00gns at the annual Spring Fling sale of Texel gimmers at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart.

Sale leader came from David Gray’s Tima flock near Selkirk, in the shape of a Holtridge El Primo daughter, out of an Auldhouseburn Batman daughter.

She sold to John Kelly, Co Mayo.

Mr Kelly also paid 1,500gns for another Tima gimmer, this time a granddaughter of the record breaking 350,000gn Sportsmans Double Diamond.

Another gimmer by the same sire, this time from David’s father Gordon, out of the 34,000gns Claybury Dunkirk, sold for 1,800gns to Mr Pilkington, Wrexham.

Robbie Wilson’s Milbank flock from North Dorlaithers, Turriff, sold six gimmers to average £679 and topped at 1,400gns for a Samsar Extreme daughter.

This one sold in a two-way split to Jack Arnott, Haymount, Kelso, and Messrs Preacher’s Holylee flock.

Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock topped at 800gns twice, with the first being a 24,000gns New View Electrifying daughter to Mr Parke’s Glenparke flock, Co Donegal.

The other is a Sportsmans Deal breaker daughter, out of a 5,000gns Orchilmore dam, which sold to Padside flock, North Yorkshire.

