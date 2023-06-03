Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie to undergo Bristol City medical

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross McCrorie’s move to Bristol City is expected to be completed next week.

According to reports, the Dons have agreed a fee of just over £2million for the defensive midfielder which could rise to £3million with future add-ons.

The 25-year-old is set to undergo his medical with the Robins at the start of the week after Bristol City pipped West Brom and Norwich City to land the Aberdeen vice-captain.

The Dons have already signed Livingston captain Nicky Devlin to fill the right-back position where the versatile McCrorie was deployed during much of the campaign.

McCrorie joined the Dons from Rangers from 2020 and the Ibrox side will be due a percentage of the fee when the deal is completed.