Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie to undergo Bristol City medical

The deal for the Dons defensive midfielder could rise to £3million with future add-ons.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Ross McCrorie’s move to Bristol City is expected to be completed next week.

According to reports, the Dons have agreed a fee of just over £2million for the defensive midfielder which could rise to £3million with future add-ons.

The 25-year-old is set to undergo his medical with the Robins at the start of the week after Bristol City pipped West Brom and Norwich City to land the Aberdeen vice-captain.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS

The Dons have already signed Livingston captain Nicky Devlin to fill the right-back position where the versatile McCrorie was deployed during much of the campaign.

McCrorie joined the Dons from Rangers from 2020 and the Ibrox side will be due a percentage of the fee when the deal is completed.

Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the season

