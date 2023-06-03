Aberdeen FC Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie to undergo Bristol City medical The deal for the Dons defensive midfielder could rise to £3million with future add-ons. By Danny Law June 3 2023, 5.45pm Share Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie to undergo Bristol City medical Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5804485/aberdeen-vice-captain-ross-mccrorie-undergo-bristol-city-medical/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross McCrorie’s move to Bristol City is expected to be completed next week. According to reports, the Dons have agreed a fee of just over £2million for the defensive midfielder which could rise to £3million with future add-ons. The 25-year-old is set to undergo his medical with the Robins at the start of the week after Bristol City pipped West Brom and Norwich City to land the Aberdeen vice-captain. Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS The Dons have already signed Livingston captain Nicky Devlin to fill the right-back position where the versatile McCrorie was deployed during much of the campaign. McCrorie joined the Dons from Rangers from 2020 and the Ibrox side will be due a percentage of the fee when the deal is completed. Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the season Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation