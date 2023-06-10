RHASS rolls out £30,000 grant for grassroot agricultural shows

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local agricultural shows have received a share in a £30,000 grant from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The Local Shows Development Fund was launched earlier this year and aims to help shows across Scotland recover and thrive following significant financial challenges over the past two years.

Approved applications for the 2023 fund include the installation of a permanent WiFi connection within the Turriff Show showground, the fitting of pedestrian barriers around the main ring area of Stirling Show and improvements to the Kirriemuir Show’s education marquee.

Some of the other local shows benefitting from the grant are Angus, Caithness, Sutherland, Banchory, Black Isle, Keith, Grantown, Orkney, Kinross and Tarland.

David Tennant, head of show at RHASS said: “Regional shows have faced unprecedented difficulties over the past two years. We know that these events are key for communities, so we encourage everyone to attend their local Show as well as marking the Royal Highland Show in the diary.”

The grant will open for applications again this September for the 2024 show season.