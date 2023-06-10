RHASS rolls out £30,000 grant for grassroot agricultural shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RHASS rolls out £30,000 grant for grassroot agricultural shows

The Local Shows Development Fund was introduced earlier this year.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Local Shows Development Fund has been divided up between a number of local shows across Scotland.
The Local Shows Development Fund has been divided up between a number of local shows across Scotland.

Local agricultural shows have received a share in a £30,000 grant from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The Local Shows Development Fund was launched earlier this year and aims to help shows across Scotland recover and thrive following significant financial challenges over the past two years.

Approved applications for the 2023 fund include the installation of a permanent WiFi connection within the Turriff Show showground, the fitting of pedestrian barriers around the main ring area of Stirling Show and improvements to the Kirriemuir Show’s education marquee.

Some of the other local shows benefitting from the grant are Angus, Caithness, Sutherland, Banchory, Black Isle, Keith, Grantown, Orkney, Kinross and Tarland.

David Tennant, head of show at RHASS said: “Regional shows have faced unprecedented difficulties over the past two years. We know that these events are key for communities, so we encourage everyone to attend their local Show as well as marking the Royal Highland Show in the diary.”

The grant will open for applications again this September for the 2024 show season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Member owned co-operative, ANM Group has chosen Aberdeenshire North Foodbank as their charity of the year. Picture shows; Left to right, Shona Singer from Aberdeenshire North Foodbank with Katie McRobbie from ANM Group.. ANM Group. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 07/06/2023
ANM Group set to feed 2,000 people in time for Christmas
Insufficient minerals can result in losses in herd performance as well as clinical deficiencies.
East Coast Viners: Maximising herd performance after a late spring
NFU Scotland (NFUS) has requested that the £65.5 million of precious funding is better targeted and is refocussed on activity.
'Fairer system' required for LFASS payments
Welsh breeders Gerallt and Kerry Jones with their Snowdonia Halo at last year's Blacknose Beauties event.
Countdown on for Valais Blacknose event
When planning for the future, Scottish farmers need to consider all the potential uses that their land may have.
Jane Craigie: In a policy vacuum, looking with fresh eyes is a must
Mr Ewing said he understood the frustration of farmers concerned about the lack of clarity on post-2025 funding.
Fergus Ewing backs Scottish farmers on subsidy delay
Undo is working on crushed basalt spreading.
Hill farm becomes hi-tech climate hub
It is estimated that almost two-thirds of Scotland’s land is at high risk of cobalt deficiency,
Emergency authorisation for cobalt in place from July 15 to July 2026
CARBON SINK: John Muir Trust volunteers work on peat bog restoration at Glen Nevis.
Rival parties bogged down in peatlands
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is…