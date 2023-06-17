Speyside farm to host technical sheep event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Speyside farm to host technical sheep event

'Sheep in the Uplands' takes place on Tuesday July 4 at Ballindalloch Home Farm.

By Katrina Macarthur
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Farmers are invited to a day of discussion at Ballindalloch Home Farm next month where state-of-the-art technology which measures greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in sheep will be on display.

The technical day – ‘Sheep in the Uplands’ – organised by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), will see farm managers David and Susan Johnstone, play host to a day of discussion and knowledge exchange on July 4.

Attendees will be provided with information on combatting OPA in flocks, addressing drought resilience in upland sheep systems and the importance of getting records right.

These topics plus many more, will take place during the morning, as farmers make their way around interactive stations, hearing from industry specialists.

One of the huge draws of the day will be a first time look at the Portable Accumulation Chambers (PAC) which are currently being used by SRUC researchers, with delegates having the opportunity to hear first-hand about the latest in GHG emissions technology and to discuss what this may offer to the future of sheep farming.

David and Susan Johnstone started the sheep flock in 2017 and now have 550 breeding ewes, mainly Cheviot Mules and Texel crosses. 

The day will also feature a stockjudging competition and visitors will hear more about the relatively new but fast-growing flock of sheep and the Aberdeen-Angus herd.

A panel discussion will take place in the afternoon featuring SAC Consulting’s commercial board and Scottish entrepreneur Denis Overton, as well as head of market intelligence at QMS Stuart Ashworth, SRUC’s head of integrated land management Davy McCracken and well-known sheep farmers Rod McKenzie and Amy-Jo Reid.

Ballindalloch Highland Estate is owned by the Macpherson Grant family and spans to 6,700 hectares.

David and Susan ventured into sheep in 2017 and have since built up their flock to include 550 breeding ewes, mainly Cheviot Mules and Texel crosses, with some progeny kept as replacements and the rest sold as gimmers.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Ballindalloch this summer,” said Susan.

Farmers attending the technical sheep day will hear advice from experts ranging from combatting OPA in flocks, to addressing drought resilience in upland sheep systems. 

“It will also be some light relief for farmers to get together after a long late spring and it is an exciting opportunity for us to shine a light on the sheep side of our business, as most people will know us for our Aberdeen Angus cattle. We have been building the flock over the last six years, with plans to increase numbers again this year and look forward to sharing some of our journey on the day.”

The event is free to attend and will take place between 10.15am and 15.30pm on Tuesday July 4.

Interested participants are urged to register for catering purposes by phoning SAC Consulting Elgin on 01343 548 787 or can book online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sheep-in-the-uplands-tickets-620603179817

