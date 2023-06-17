Speyside farm to host technical sheep event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers are invited to a day of discussion at Ballindalloch Home Farm next month where state-of-the-art technology which measures greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in sheep will be on display.

The technical day – ‘Sheep in the Uplands’ – organised by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), will see farm managers David and Susan Johnstone, play host to a day of discussion and knowledge exchange on July 4.

Attendees will be provided with information on combatting OPA in flocks, addressing drought resilience in upland sheep systems and the importance of getting records right.

These topics plus many more, will take place during the morning, as farmers make their way around interactive stations, hearing from industry specialists.

One of the huge draws of the day will be a first time look at the Portable Accumulation Chambers (PAC) which are currently being used by SRUC researchers, with delegates having the opportunity to hear first-hand about the latest in GHG emissions technology and to discuss what this may offer to the future of sheep farming.

The day will also feature a stockjudging competition and visitors will hear more about the relatively new but fast-growing flock of sheep and the Aberdeen-Angus herd.

A panel discussion will take place in the afternoon featuring SAC Consulting’s commercial board and Scottish entrepreneur Denis Overton, as well as head of market intelligence at QMS Stuart Ashworth, SRUC’s head of integrated land management Davy McCracken and well-known sheep farmers Rod McKenzie and Amy-Jo Reid.

Ballindalloch Highland Estate is owned by the Macpherson Grant family and spans to 6,700 hectares.

David and Susan ventured into sheep in 2017 and have since built up their flock to include 550 breeding ewes, mainly Cheviot Mules and Texel crosses, with some progeny kept as replacements and the rest sold as gimmers.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Ballindalloch this summer,” said Susan.

“It will also be some light relief for farmers to get together after a long late spring and it is an exciting opportunity for us to shine a light on the sheep side of our business, as most people will know us for our Aberdeen Angus cattle. We have been building the flock over the last six years, with plans to increase numbers again this year and look forward to sharing some of our journey on the day.”

The event is free to attend and will take place between 10.15am and 15.30pm on Tuesday July 4.

Interested participants are urged to register for catering purposes by phoning SAC Consulting Elgin on 01343 548 787 or can book online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sheep-in-the-uplands-tickets-620603179817