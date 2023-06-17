Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye

Parts of the Highlands have also reached moderate scarcity alert, meanwhile, the Loch Maree area remains in a significant water scarcity situation. 

By Lauren Taylor
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.

Exceptional measures have been granted to maintain the public water supply flowing on Skye following prolonged dry weather.

Scottish Water has been given permission to increase the volume of water it takes from Allt a’ Mhuilinn burn – which runs from a loch that is a designated Special Area of Conservation.

Mairi McAllan, Transport and Net Zero Secretary, authorised the short-term measure to ensure maintenance of the public water supply to Broadford following recommendations from Sepa.

Skye has reached moderate scarcity alert, the second highest warning level, in the latest Sepa report as the dry weather continues.

Ms McAllan is now urging members of the public and businesses in Broadford to “use the water responsibly”.

Transport and Net Zero Secretary, Mairi McAllan

The cabinet secretary said: “I have worked with Sepa and Scottish Water to allow prompt action to be taken to ensure that there is no risk to the public water supply to Broadford.

“Our partner agencies have advised that this is an isolated incident related to specific circumstances in the Broadford area.

“The steps we have taken will permit Scottish Water to maintain the public water supply until they can put a longer-term solution in place.

“Everyone needs to use water responsibly. I urge businesses and the public to continue to follow the guidance provided by Sepa and Scottish Water on the measures we all should be taking as long as the outlook remains dry.”

Significant water scarcity

Parts of the Highlands have also reached moderate scarcity alert, meanwhile, the Loch Maree area remains in a significant water scarcity situation.

Last week, operators were told to stop using hydropower generators to preserve water in the area around the Highland loch.

The Met Office has said there is some rain on the way, starting with showers over the weekend before some heavier rainfall next week.

However, Sepa anticipates the rainfall will do little to ease the current situation as hot, dry weather is expected to continue and dominate into late June and early July.

The recent dry weather has also led to the issuing of wildfire warnings which coincide with the major blaze out in the wild at Cannich and more recently the forest fire at Invergarry.

