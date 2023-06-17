Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exceptional measures have been granted to maintain the public water supply flowing on Skye following prolonged dry weather.

Scottish Water has been given permission to increase the volume of water it takes from Allt a’ Mhuilinn burn – which runs from a loch that is a designated Special Area of Conservation.

Mairi McAllan, Transport and Net Zero Secretary, authorised the short-term measure to ensure maintenance of the public water supply to Broadford following recommendations from Sepa.

Skye has reached moderate scarcity alert, the second highest warning level, in the latest Sepa report as the dry weather continues.

Ms McAllan is now urging members of the public and businesses in Broadford to “use the water responsibly”.

The cabinet secretary said: “I have worked with Sepa and Scottish Water to allow prompt action to be taken to ensure that there is no risk to the public water supply to Broadford.

“Our partner agencies have advised that this is an isolated incident related to specific circumstances in the Broadford area.

“The steps we have taken will permit Scottish Water to maintain the public water supply until they can put a longer-term solution in place.

“Everyone needs to use water responsibly. I urge businesses and the public to continue to follow the guidance provided by Sepa and Scottish Water on the measures we all should be taking as long as the outlook remains dry.”

Significant water scarcity

Parts of the Highlands have also reached moderate scarcity alert, meanwhile, the Loch Maree area remains in a significant water scarcity situation.

Last week, operators were told to stop using hydropower generators to preserve water in the area around the Highland loch.

South west and central areas of the country enter Moderate Water Scarcity this week, while Loch Maree remains in Significant Scarcity. Take action now to reduce the impact water scarcity has on Scotland's environment and your business. Read the report at https://t.co/SvjbrDbfUN pic.twitter.com/WDgrESXiyR — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) June 16, 2023

The Met Office has said there is some rain on the way, starting with showers over the weekend before some heavier rainfall next week.

However, Sepa anticipates the rainfall will do little to ease the current situation as hot, dry weather is expected to continue and dominate into late June and early July.

The recent dry weather has also led to the issuing of wildfire warnings which coincide with the major blaze out in the wild at Cannich and more recently the forest fire at Invergarry.