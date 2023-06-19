RHET chairman cycle challenge underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RHET chairman cycle challenge underway

Alistair Marshall is making his way round the 13 RHET areas before finishing at the Royal Highland Show

By Katrina Macarthur
Alistair Marshall with his team before heading off on his cycling trek across Scotland to raise funds for rural education charity RHET.
Alistair Marshall with his team before heading off on his cycling trek across Scotland to raise funds for rural education charity RHET.

RHET chairman Alistair Marshall is in the midst of covering hundreds of miles over eight days to raise funds for the rural education charity.

Mr Marshall started his challenge at Stobhill Primary in Gorebridge on Tuesday morning and has smashed the initial target of £10,000, with the funds now sitting at over double the target.

He is making his way around all 13 RHET areas across Scotland including RNCI in the north-east, before arriving at the Royal Highland Showground on Wednesday.

The lead sponsor of the challenge is NFU Mutual, along with Graham’s Dairies, Kite Consulting, Hillhouse Group, Scottish Blackface Sheep Association and SRUC, amongst the next tier supporters.

“Keeping our services free of charge for schools is so important to RHET as it helps us to take the classroom to the countryside, for pupils and schools all over Scotland,” said Alistair.

“This challenge was inspired by our previous chair George Lawrie who took a tractor on tour around Scotland in 2019 and who doesn’t love a bit of friendly competition to inspire a great cause.

“My wife Fiona is cycling with me on the road and we are being joined by RHET volunteers and sponsors, and vintage tractor escorts along the way.”

Accompanying Alistair is Sky – one of the RHS Flock to the Show sheep – which was the winning design by Daniel Threlkeld from Eaglesfield School. Dumfries artist Tricia from Falu Studios adorned Sky with the colourful rural scenes chosen by the judges out of over 1,600 entries.

The winning prize for his design is a free trip to the Royal Highland Show for the whole school.

Sky will be auctioned by RHET at their gala dinner next February to keep the fundraising live.

If you would like to support the chairman’s cycle challenge, there is a dedicated JustGiving page

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RHET-ChairmansCycleChallenge?invite=true or

scan the QR code if you are visiting the Royal Highland Show next week.

You will be able to see Sky and the other Flock to the Show sheep which will be dotted around the showground as part of a trail for all the family to enjoy.

[[title]]

[[text]]

