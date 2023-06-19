Povlsen brings Lionel Richie to Highlands for massive birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Povlsen brings Lionel Richie to Highlands for massive birthday bash

It is understood guests came in from across Europe for the party.

By Mike Merritt
Aldourie Castle on the shores of Loch Ness.
Aldourie Castle on the shores of Loch Ness. Image: Press and Journal.

Scotland’s largest private landowner and wealthiest man Anders Holch Povlsen threw a multi-million pound birthday bash at his Highland castle at the weekend.

And it even included flying in superstar Lionel Richie via Inverness Airport, to perform.

The ASOS boss put on the glitzy party at Aldourie Castle on the banks of Loch Ness near Inverness.

Povlsen’s belated birthday bash

It is believed to have been a belated 50th birthday party for the billionaire and a launch party to celebrate his expensive revamp of the castle.

Ritchie, who played at the King’s Coronation concert, went through his hits including Easy, Penny Lover, Running With the Night, Hello and Dancing on the Ceiling.

Around 300 guests attended who were also treated to a fly past by a Spitfire.

One insider said a plane carrying around 200 people had been chartered from Mr Povlsen’s native Denmark.

Guests were ferried in a constant stream of Mercedes people carriers while Ritche flew in and out on the day with Inverness Airport, apparently kept open for his late night departure.

A stock image of Lionel Ritchie singing on stage.
Lionel Richie. Image: Stock.

Mr Povlsen, who was 50 in November, has revamped Aldourie.

A previous planning application was submitted in 2020 to restore boathouses, which were part of the 19th century expansion of the castle and were typical of a Scottish country estate, last year.

Mr Povlsen has also spent more than £1m on creating a new wilderness – showpiece gardens at the iconic castle.

It is all part of a multi-million pound revamp of the 500-acre iconic retreat which Bestseller and Asos tycoon Mr Povlsen plans to turn into Scotland’s “greatest castle hotel” for the super wealthy.

Exclusive use was previously put at costing up to more than £60,000 for a week.

The minimum stay of three nights will be around £30,000 at peak times.

Guests will relax in gardens so extensive and unique they will have to cross an 82-ft long steel and iron suspension bridge to wander between the formal gardens and a wildlife-rich meadowed oasis.

Anders Povlsen in blue shirt and tank top on a rough grass hillside.
Anders Holch Povlsen. Image: Stock.

It was in 2014 that Mr Povlsen, who is also Scotland’s largest landowner, bought Aldourie for £15 million.

For the last few years, it has been closed while a major revamp – employing 40 workers – has been underway.

Having tragically lost three children in the Sri Lankan terrorist attacks, Mr Povlsen also has every reason to be protective over his security.

The tycoon also planned a grand new gatehouse to his castle.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List for 2023, Mr Povlsen is sad to be worth £8.5 billion.

A spokesman for Mr Povlsen’s Wildland declined to comment on the event at Aldourie.

