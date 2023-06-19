British Wool hosts training day in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands Mairi Gougeon attended a British Wool training day at a hill farm in Angus this week.

Each year, the association organises shearing and wool handling courses for all levels throughout Scotland, with around 800 expected to take part over the coming weeks.

The event was held at Dalbog Farm, owned by the Myles family, who farm 1,400 acres in total and run 650 breeding ewes and 100 outwintered suckler cows.

Ms Gougeon, who was attending in her local constituency, confirmed she would be attending the Royal Highland Show next week and Fettercairn Show the following week.

When asked whether there would be any new announcements made at Ingliston next week with regards to the Agricultural Reform Route Map, she said she was ”not in a position” to say.

She also confirmed that the Scottish government was not looking at a rebase of the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) when the whole agricultural subsidy system was under review.

Ms Gougeon did say that she was keen to have conversations with farmers and would be attending other agricultural events over the summer.

Meanwhile, Jim Robertson who is chair of British Wool, said the courses were going from strength to strength after running for over 20 years.

“These courses involve beginners through to advance shearers so they can suit everyone,” said Mr Robertson.

“The countdown is now on for the Golden Shears which has also eased the pressure this of finding shearers in Scotland this year. Many of them have been practicing on farms prior to the big event.”